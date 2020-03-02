Klobuchar withdraws from the US Democratic race and will support Biden | USA news

%MINIFYHTML36fdb556c4695f46ba9a184418823c5e11% %MINIFYHTML36fdb556c4695f46ba9a184418823c5e12%

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar finalized her Democratic presidential campaign on Monday and will reportedly support her rival Joe Biden in an effort to unify the moderate voters behind the White House's candidacy of the former vice president.

She is flying to Dallas and plans to join Biden at her rally Monday night.

Klobuchar resisted several better-known and better-funded Democrats, thanks to a better third-place result in New Hampshire. But he could not turn that into success in other places, as he struggled to build a campaign that could compete across the country and had bad performances in subsequent competitions.

The three-term senator had one of the most memorable campaign launches of this cycle, standing outside in a Minnesota snowstorm last February to promote her "courage,quot; and the sensibilities of the Midwest. Klobuchar argued that her record of doing things in Washington, DC, and winning even in Republican parts of her state would help her win traditionally democratic states like Wisconsin and Michigan, which changed in 2016 to give Donald Trump the presidency.

He hoped to own the moderate lane of a Democratic camp that grew to about two dozen candidates. But that became much more difficult when Biden joined the race in April, starting as a favorite and staying there until Bernie Sanders began winning the first competitions. Klobuchar was also quickly overshadowed by Pete Buttigieg, a fellow Midwest who went from being the largely unknown mayor of South Bend, Indiana, to a leading contender in a combination of intelligence, loud oratory and youth optimism.

Buttigieg left Sunday, saying he no longer had a viable path to nomination.

Under name recognition

Klobuchar entered the race with a low name recognition compared to many of his rivals, a disadvantage he still cited a year after his campaign. Outside of Minnesota, the lawyer and former prosecutor was best known for her interrogation of Supreme Court candidate Brett Kavanaugh during a 2018 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Even before entering the race, Klobuchar was beaten with news that claimed he mistreated his Senate staff and had a higher than normal turnover rate in his office. Klobuchar said she is a "tough boss," but said she has several lifelong employees, including the manager of her presidential campaign.

He also faced questions about his fiscal past. In January, The Associated Press news agency published a story about the Klobuchar office in Minneapolis that processed the case of a black teenager accused of the 2002 shooting death of an 11-year-old girl. Klobuchar has cited history to show his hardness against crime. But an investigation of the AP / APM reports discovered new evidence and countless inconsistencies, which raised doubts about whether Myon Burrell was cheated by the police. The problem followed Klobuchar in the election campaign, and protesters forced her to cancel a rally in the suburbs of Minneapolis days before Super Tuesday.

Klobuchar campaigned for his productivity in Washington, where he led more than 100 bills that became law. And he criticized the most liberal candidates in the field, Senators Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, for keeping promises he said they could not keep.

Instead of advocating for Medicare for Everyone, for example, Klobuchar favored the expansion of the Low-Price Health Care Law and working to reduce the costs of prescription drugs, changes that, he said, had the possibility of being approved and would have a significant impact She supported making community colleges free, but said she would not promise to do the same for four-year colleges and universities because the United States cannot afford it.

"I have to tell the truth," he said during a CNN city hall on a university campus, where he acknowledged that his position can be unpopular among younger voters.

Fundraising Deficit

Klobuchar was one of the first candidates to delineate a plan to address addiction and mental health, an issue he described as personal due to his father's struggle for a long time. His stories of growing up with a father who suffered from alcoholism and seeing him forced to choose between prison or treatment were some of the most convincing moments of speeches, interviews and discussions with voters. Klobuchar said his father described that receiving help was "persecuted by grace,quot; and that it is an opportunity that all people struggling with addiction deserve.

But Klobuchar could not match its main competitors in fundraising. He raised about $ 11 million in the last quarter of 2019, about half of what Sanders and Buttigieg received. The lack of finances at the beginning of the campaign meant that Klobuchar could not expand its operation on the ground in Iowa and New Hampshire until months after its rivals. Then he rushed to launch an operation in Nevada, South Carolina and the 14 states that voted Super Tuesday.

Even so, there were bright spots, including strong debate actions that helped attract new donors. Her campaign credited Klobuchar's performance in a debate days before the New Hampshire primary for helping her achieve a third place better than expected in the state's primary, beating Warren and Biden. Klobuchar said he raised $ 12 million in the next week.

During a debate, he addressed sexism in the campaign, questioning whether a woman with Buttigieg's experience would qualify for the stage. He also rejected the fears of a female candidacy, saying: "If you think a woman can't beat Donald Trump, (the President of the Chamber) Nancy Pelosi does it every day."