Kim Kardashian responds after ZaZa's parents called for the presentation of the Yeezy Season 8 of North West

It is not long before the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; Notice the Instagram post and apparently try to crush the potential meat with a dizzying comment.

Kim Kardashian Y Kanye westThe 6-year-old daughter, North West, surprised attendees at Yeezy's season 8 fashion show when she took the stage to rap about what appeared to be "What I Do?" defeated by the 5 year rap feeling Zaza. While it was a good performance, ZaZa's parents didn't seem happy with the way neither Kim nor Kanye recognized that North's remix was testing the infamous "What are those?!" line.

"In July 2019, ZaZa and his father entered the studio in search of the best experience! To finally start making the music he wanted to do. We take PRIDE in creativity and believe if a child is involved or is an adult. Creativity deserves RESPECT / tribute! "they wrote on an Instagram account for the tiny rapper.

"What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) is doing with his daughter … with the inspiration of ZaZa and our family in mind is fine … we are not angry BUT PLEASE SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT THE ORIGINAL FIRST !!!" Then they continued.

"We admire Kanye West and adore her trip. However, we don't want to feel that our daughter's journey in the entertainment world is turning OFF. THANK YOU!" They concluded.

It was not long before Kim noticed the post and responded in the comments section. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star apparently tried to crush potential meat with a dizzying comment." We love you, North is a big fan and records in the studio all the time with his father and is inspired by ZaZa and also loves LayLay, "wrote the television star.

"Today's presentation of North's remix of the ZaZa song was something he asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn't want to give credit to the credits. I would love for the girls to meet soon," he continued. .

Fans loved how Kim handled the situation. "She handled it well. Good for you, Kim," one person praised her. "Leave him alone. Everyone is copying someone's style. Look (The game) He is (Nipsey Hussle) one day. Pop Smoke another, "urged another. Meanwhile, others did not think that the issue should not be so deep.

In addition to the comment, Kim thanked ZaZa on Instagram Stories. Alongside an image of North performing with Kanye joining her on stage, Kim wrote: "I am very proud of my Northie! Her first performance made me cry! She had an impromptu performance on the stage of the season's fashion Yeezy 8 from his father. Shout out to @zazathecreator North, hope you like the remix !! "

During the presentation, North rapped: "Look at my shoes, they are new and great / Look at my school, I'm new / on the way to the streets, yes, yes, yes / Great, cute, great, yes …" Your proud mom and your aunt, Kourtney KardashianThey showed their support, encouraging the young man.