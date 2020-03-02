Kim Kardashian reacts to claim that the northwest copied the fashion show rap

Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery after all.

northwest he surprised Paris Fashion Week on Monday when he gave an impromptu rap performance with dad Kanye westYeezy season 8 show. The musical number, which featured lyrics about the "really cute,quot; 6-year-old shoes and a cousin shout Penelope Disick, now faces comparisons with a song by another aspiring young singer.

%MINIFYHTML30ac0ebb4a5d2d1203120eccb736a65c11% %MINIFYHTML30ac0ebb4a5d2d1203120eccb736a65c12%

The parents of the famous children's star of Insta Zaza He conveyed his complaints in a post asking Kim and Kanye to give credit to their daughter the next time North takes the stage.

"We take pride in creativity, and we believe if a child is involved or an adult … creativity deserves RESPECT / tribute! What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) is doing with his daughter … with the inspiration of ZaZa and our family in mind is fine … we are not crazy, BUT WE SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT THE ORIGINAL FIRST !!! We admire Kanye West and adore her trip, however, we do not want to feel that our daughter's trip in the world of entertainment is being STRIPPED, "the publication said.

You can see how Zaza's track compares to North's here, but as Kim sees it, her daughter's version is simply a remix.