Kim Kardashian reacts to claim that the northwest copied the fashion show rap

Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery after all.
northwest he surprised Paris Fashion Week on Monday when he gave an impromptu rap performance with dad Kanye westYeezy season 8 show. The musical number, which featured lyrics about the "really cute,quot; 6-year-old shoes and a cousin shout Penelope Disick, now faces comparisons with a song by another aspiring young singer.
The parents of the famous children's star of Insta Zaza He conveyed his complaints in a post asking Kim and Kanye to give credit to their daughter the next time North takes the stage.
"We take pride in creativity, and we believe if a child is involved or an adult … creativity deserves RESPECT / tribute! What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) is doing with his daughter … with the inspiration of ZaZa and our family in mind is fine … we are not crazy, BUT WE SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT THE ORIGINAL FIRST !!! We admire Kanye West and adore her trip, however, we do not want to feel that our daughter's trip in the world of entertainment is being STRIPPED, "the publication said.
You can see how Zaza's track compares to North's here, but as Kim sees it, her daughter's version is simply a remix.
"We love you, North is a big fan and records in the studio all the time with her father and is inspired by ZaZa and also loves Lay Lay!" She commented on Instagram. "Today's presentation of North's remix of the ZaZa song was something he asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn't want to give credit to the credits. I would love for the girls to meet soon."
Kim then tweeted: "I'm so proud of my Northie !!!!!! Her first performance made me cry! She had an impromptu stage performance on her dad Yeezy's season 8 fashion show! Shout to Zaza! @RedcarpetZaZa North hopes you like remix !!! "
But before reaching conclusions, this is not another Kardashian celebrity fight to keep up with.
As ZaZa's parents responded to Kim in their Instagram stories, "All love, all good."
Last year, the viral dance movements of the 4-year-old girl gave her a special appearance in The Ellen DeGeneres show. Since then, it has accumulated more than one million followers.
keeping up with the Kardashians returns on Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., only at E!
%MINIFYHTML30ac0ebb4a5d2d1203120eccb736a65c13%