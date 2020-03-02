Khloe Kardashian shows her curves in a sexy Instagram photo

Roommates, it is now well known that Kardashian / Jenner ladies love to show their curves to their fans. Khloe Kardashian is the last sister who did it for the gram, as she has just published an incredibly sexy snapshot of her in nothing but lingerie.

Khloe Kardashian works hard in the gym with her daily workouts, and shows all her hard work. Taking her Instagram page, she posted a picture of her in the mirror taking a selfie with a matching white bra and panties set.

He simply captioned the photo with: "Blink and it will be summer," obviously alerting his fans that it's time to do the workouts if you expect to reach the summer body of your dreams.

Like a watch, once Khloe posted the photo, her ex-boyfriend and daddy Tristan Thompson commented below with a series of emojis, which include heart and drooling eyes. He also wrote: "Saucy."

Tristan has a habit of commenting on Khloe's snapshots on Instagram, as he regularly leaves emojis or messages written for her and her almost 2-year-old daughter, True.

Fans will undoubtedly see how the former couple's co-paternity relationship is going these days, courtesy of the next 18th season of the popular and popular family reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians,quot;.

The show is scheduled to return on March 26.th one! and in the new trailer, we see Khloe questioning the recent encounter of his older sister Kim Kardashian with Tristan.

