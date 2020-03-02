Kenya needs to stop panicking and start preparing for the coronavirus | Coronavirus outbreak

%MINIFYHTMLbae3ebb215fdb76508308147f66c414a11% %MINIFYHTMLbae3ebb215fdb76508308147f66c414a12%

Kenyans are very worried. As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread throughout the world, more and more questions arise about the measures, or more precisely, the lack of measures, which the government is taking to protect the population.

By early March, coronavirus infections had been confirmed in at least 55 countries, including three in the African continent: Algeria, Egypt and Nigeria. While the continent has so far escaped an important outbreak, there have been terrible predictions of the ravages that the virus could cause. In February, Microsoft founder Bill Gates warned that coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19 officially, could overwhelm health systems that already crunch and charge up to 10 million lives.

%MINIFYHTMLbae3ebb215fdb76508308147f66c414a13% %MINIFYHTMLbae3ebb215fdb76508308147f66c414a14%

Despite numerous false alarms, fortunately there is still a confirmed case of the virus in Kenya. However, a sense of panic has been created, fueled largely by the perception that the government has been slow to take measures to prevent the virus from entering the country, as well as by the lack of public information on what to expect once Your presence has been confirmed. It was not until last week that the country established a National Emergency Response Committee to "prevent, respond and contain this emerging global threat."

%MINIFYHTMLbae3ebb215fdb76508308147f66c414a15% %MINIFYHTMLbae3ebb215fdb76508308147f66c414a16%

Much of the concern has focused on the continuation of flights arriving from China, whose province of Hubei is the epicenter of the outbreak. At the end of January, the national airline, Kenya Airways, reluctantly suspended flights to and from Guangzhou, one of its most lucrative routes, following public pressure, Even from unions.

However, the government's decision to allow a China Southern Airlines (CSA) plane with 239 passengers to land at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on February 26 caused scandal despite the assurances that passengers had been "examined on board, authorized and advised for quarantine for the next 14 days."

The Kenyan Law Society went to court and obtained orders suspend all flights from China and demand that passengers on last week's CSA flight be stopped and detained at a military medical center or specially guarded until it is certified that they are free of the virus.

However, focusing exclusively on measures to prevent COVID-19 from reaching Kenya is problematic.

Dr. Ouma Oluga, who heads the Kenyan Doctors and Dentists Union, this week saying The popular Sunday program, Punchline, that prohibited travel was counterproductive and ineffective. They encourage countries not to declare cases for fear of economic repercussions and, given the worldwide spread of the virus, travel restrictions from one country cannot guarantee that the virus will not arrive from another place. Oluga cited the case in Nigeria, which originated in Italy, as an example of this.

This does not mean that travel restrictions and other measures to contain the virus and stop its spread, such as monitoring and quarantine of infected people, are not important. As both WHO officials Y Professor Benjamin Cowling from the Hong Kong University School of Public Health have pointed out that such measures, although not necessarily stop the virus, slow it down and give countries time to prepare. And this is where Kenya is failing.

As public anguish and government efforts focus on trying to prevent COVID-19 from reaching Kenya, little attention is paid to the preparation of the health system and the public. As Dr. Oluga pointed out, the government has not yet disseminated WHO materials to help prepare health workers to face the virus and, so far, most have not received "any training to deal with dangerous pathogens. ".

A 2013 poll The health system found that only 2 percent of medical facilities in the country were "providing all the necessary services to eliminate contagious conditions." And there are few signs that this has improved. A study Published in Lancet in February, he noted that while Kenya had a moderate risk of importing the virus from China, it had one of the lowest scores on the continent for the ability to handle an outbreak. "Resources, intensified surveillance and capacity development should be urgently prioritized in countries (such as Kenya) with a moderate risk that could be poorly prepared to detect imported cases and limit transmission in the future." He concluded.

The lack of a public information campaign to educate people about what to expect and how to protect themselves is fueling the growing panic and feeding anti-chinese feeling that was already on the rise accusations of racism and fears of economic exploitation.

Public ignorance is reflected in statements such as those of a former vice president who recently attributed the fact that no African had been diagnosed with the virus strong genes.

At the other end of the spectrum, the end-of-the-world scenarios that spread on social networks have little account for the fact that most of those who contract the virus experience only mild symptoms and that the overwhelming majority of deaths from coronaviruses have been among those over 50 years old, a demographic group that represents less than 11 percent of the population of Kenya. Further away, informationon how to prevent infection, for example, by washing your hands regularly and practicing good respiratory hygiene, it can and should be easily spread and would help calm nerve nerves. However, instead of focusing on providing accurate and timely information to correct false narratives, the government is now threatening prosecute people who make statements that he considers "malicious and alarmist," a measure that will do little to convince already skeptical Kenyans.

None of this intends to suggest that COVID-19 should not be taken seriously or that measures to prevent infected persons from entering the country should be suspended. However, instead of putting all their hopes in stopping the virus at the border, Kenya's efforts should now be geared to prepare for its eventual arrival. Like much of the rest of the world, it has a window of opportunity to do this. But it is a window that is closing rapidly.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.