Kenya Moore shares valuable information for families suffering from infertility

Kenya Moore lit up her fans' day a lot with a recent message she just shared on her social media account. It is aimed at families who cannot have children due to infertility.

Kenya itself fought long before she could have her baby, Brooklyn Daly. Look at his message below.

& # 39; Never give up on your dreams! Families who suffer from infertility and need financial assistance @babyquestgrants is here for you. The next deadline is April 2. Request now God bless you all, "Kenya captioned in its publication.

People praised her in the comments and thanked her for her help.

Someone said: ‘Very kind of you to share this information. Many women, including myself, are unaware of the grants that help with this process. "

A follower published this: "Kenya, you have a great heart and may the Almighty God continue to bless you and make your path shine, stay strong and bless you, I love you, Queen."

Someone else told the RHOA star: ‘Thank you, Kenya. And no, I will not abandon my dream as long as I keep breathing in this world. May God always bless you as well as your enemies, "and one follower said:" You are an angel sent from heaven, never let anyone else tell you differently #shewearsthecrown 👑 "

A follower said: "I wish it were my case, but I'm so happy that you had your incredibly beautiful baby of yours! ❤️"

A fan posted this: ‘And you can scream or a beautiful person you deserve. And your baby is so beautiful, "and one fan said:" Do something beautiful … not keep your beautiful blessing, but be a blessing to others. "

Someone else said: W Wow, this is amazing! Infertility and the idea of ​​not being able to have my baby only broke my heart, but this gives me a lot of hope! I love it. & # 39;

In other news, Kenya impressed its fans not long ago when it shared a couple of photos in which it was dressed in a white attire that complemented its figure.

Fans of the RHOA star made sure to praise their curves, and also offered their support throughout the drama with Marc Daly.



