Kenya Moore responds to husband's comments about not wanting to marry an Instagram post, "This Is My Karma,quot;

Roommates, what about the episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta last night? Bravo gave us a very deep look at the relationship between Marc Daly and Kenya Moore and it was really hard to see.

Marc organized a Black Man’s Lab event, which was a fundraiser to help young blacks. During the night, thangs got a little tense between the married couple.

Chile, did you hear when Kenya's "husband,quot; had the nerve to say he didn't like to get married?

After being asked if he was enjoying the marriage trip, assuming he forgot it was a microphone, the business owner said: "No, I hate it. Everyone knows I hate it."

In what appears to be a response to the episode last night and Black Twitter insisted that this is somehow a revenge, the 49-year-old mother posted a photo with her daughter, Brooklyn. It was subtitled, "This is my karma."

While Kenya was making its publication, Mr. Marc Daly was making his own publication. To be clear, he apologized to everyone who participated in the fundraising event for the drama, but did not mention Kenya or his marriage, just as he did not do so in his fundraising event.

He wrote:

“As a person of color, it is very important for me to show the positive aspects of my people, hence the reason for my participation in the Black Man's Lab experience. Unfortunately, my genuine attempt to do something positive was compromised by my situation personal. Therefore, I sincerely apologize and take full responsibility. I want to thank everyone involved with the Black Man’s Lab for their support after the event.

I would like to finish by saying that I have a great admiration for the organization and I am always available to participate and contribute to your efforts.

Best wishes,

Marc Daly "

So how about Kenya dropped "Daly,quot; from its name IG, after watching the initial clip, last week?

The two met and married in 2017 and had their baby in 2018. Now, the two are currently in the middle of a divorce.

Roommates, how do you feel about this relationship?