Kenya Moore publishes and deletes a photo with baby Brooklyn Daly: see his legend that provoked criticism

Kenya Moore published and then deleted a photo in which she holds baby Brooklyn Daly in her arms. The photo she shared had a legend that caused some of her followers to criticize and shade her.

This is probably the reason why he made sure to delete the photo shortly after sharing it.

She wrote in the photo caption that Brookie is her karma, and people jumped in the comments to tell her she was wrong, and Marc Daly is her karma.

The last episode of RHOA showed people that Marc is not happy with Kenya at all, and his diehard fans told him that he should leave it in the past because he deserves better.

Here is the picture of Kenya:

Someone told Kenya: "No baby, your karma is the husband you bought," and another follower posted this: "Your karma is that your husband doesn't love you."

One commenter said: "Yes, because that baby looks like his dad who doesn't love you," and someone else posted this: "Honestly, I think Kenya doesn't care about the divorce a beautiful girl has."

A follower said: Su Your baby is beautiful, but strives to be a bad girl! She is reaping everything she delivered. "

One commentator believes that Kenya does not know what karma really means: "Basically he said his daughter was a mistake, what does this karma mean?"

Someone else said: "There is still no husband, hahaha, who really should be removed from the program."

One commenter posted: No No, boo lol, although your baby is GREAT! Ending up with a husband who does not value or appreciate anything he does is his bad karma because of the way he treats and talks with others. "

Apart from this, Kenya has been supporting more initiatives that plan to help families who cannot conceive.

Recently, Kenya shared a publication about a non-profit organization.



