Kenya Moore on Marc Daly: "He is always kissing Nene Leakes' ass!"

Bradley Lamb
After Sunday's episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore has spoken about her husband Marc Daly's seemingly disrespectful behavior towards her, saying that she "always kisses Nene Leakes'" butt ".

"I had a problem with the fact that he is always kissing Nene's butt for meeting her once or twice, and she introduced him to Gregg," Kenya explained during season 12 after the Real Housewives of Atlanta show. "So somehow that made him feel so good and so important that he is riding for her."

