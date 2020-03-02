Kenya Moore on Marc Daly: "He is always kissing Nene Leakes' ass!"

After Sunday's episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore has spoken about her husband Marc Daly's seemingly disrespectful behavior towards her, saying that she "always kisses Nene Leakes'" butt ".

"I had a problem with the fact that he is always kissing Nene's butt for meeting her once or twice, and she introduced him to Gregg," Kenya explained during season 12 after the Real Housewives of Atlanta show. "So somehow that made him feel so good and so important that he is riding for her."

Kenya believes that, since they are married, Marc should be in his corner. Most would agree. Marc is the only husband who stands on the other person's side every time. He never defends her.

"I am like, but what about me? I am your wife. You need to travel for me. If someone mistreats me, they mistreat you. We are a family. We are one," said Kenya. "So I don't understand why if I constantly tell you that this woman is mean to me, she is talking about our unborn child, she has said and done unpleasant things, why do you like her?"

She is not wrong.