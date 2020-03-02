Kellan Lutz shares plan to have a baby with his wife again after a miscarriage

WENN / FayesVision

Weeks after losing his first child at six and a half months, the actor of & # 39; Twilight & # 39; praises his wife, Brittany, for being & # 39; amazing & # 39; during the difficult period of their lives.

Up News Info –

"Twilight"star Kellan Lutz and his wife refuse to let his recent miscarriage stop his foster dreams.

The actor's wife, Brittany Gonzales, she lost her baby last month and is still recovering from the sad news, but her husband admits he is strong and they plan to try again "when the time is right."

%MINIFYHTMLfa8e47ab3a50f31205ab87f51a65c26011% %MINIFYHTMLfa8e47ab3a50f31205ab87f51a65c26012%

On Monday, March 2, the 34-year-old man visited Instagram to update fans and wrote: "@brittanylynnlutz, you have been amazing during this tough last month! So grateful for you! I wanted to greet everyone for everything his love and support when we lost our girl who was born dead at 6.5 months. "

"We can't wait to try again when the time is right, God willing."

The Christian star then quoted from the book of the Ecclesiastes Bible, adding: "There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the heavens: a time to kill and a time to heal, a time to tear down and a time to build, a time to cry and a time to laugh, a time to cry and a time to dance, a time to scatter stones and a time to put them together, a time to hug and a time to refrain from hugging, a time to search and time to give up, time to stay and time to throw, time to break and time to repair, time to silence and time to talk, time to love and time to hate, a time for war and a time for peace. "

<br />

"I've had my mourning season and now I'm ready to dance. I love you all!"

<br />

Meanwhile, Brittany shared a snapshot of herself smiling on Instagram last week (ends February 28), along with the message: "Sometimes the bravest thing you can do is get out of bed, get dressed and decide that you will continue living your life". lifetime."