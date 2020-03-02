Katy Perry blames the busy schedule for not having a close relationship with Taylor Swift

Instagram

The creator of hits & # 39; Roar & # 39; admit that she and the & # 39; YO! & # 39; the singer is not close after finishing her fight, but & # 39; send text messages & # 39; and she supports Taylor's documentary & # 39; Miss Americana & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Katy Perry He is still far from being the best friend of Taylor Swift. Although she and the "I!" The singer has declared the end of his bad blood for more than a year, the creator of successes "Roar" confessed that the two have not yet forged a close relationship, mainly due to their busy schedules.

The "American idol"The judge was asked, in a new interview with Stellar of Australia, about how she characterized her friendship with the 30-year-old success maker after appearing in the latter's music video" You Need To Calm Down. " He sincerely admitted "Well, we don't have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we send many text messages."

%MINIFYHTMLaa6a483974d5efaeafa119e71b4c464b11% %MINIFYHTMLaa6a483974d5efaeafa119e71b4c464b12%

However, the 35-year-old singer could not help supporting the new Netflix documentary of the Grammy winner. "Miss americana"She sprouted," I was impressed by her documentary because I saw that some self-awareness was beginning to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability. I was really excited that she could show that to the world: that things are not perfect, they don't have to be, and it's more beautiful when they aren't. "

Perry also explained why he felt it was important for her to be part of the 2019 Swift promotion. "Although it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to admire," he said. "We wanted it to be an example of unity. Forgiveness is important. It is so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, it is incredible. As difficult as it is!"

The enmity of Perry and Swift was brought to attention in 2014 when the latter claimed that his song "Bad Blood" was about the girlfriend of Orlando Bloom. "For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not," Swift told Rolling Stone. "She approached me at the awards and said something and walked away, and I thought: & # 39; Are we friends or just gave me the toughest insult of my life? & # 39;"

"She did something so horrible," the girlfriend of Joe alwyn continued. "I thought, & # 39; Oh, we're just direct enemies & # 39; and it wasn't even a boy! It had to do with business. Basically he tried to sabotage a full tour of the arena. He tried to hire a group of people under me. And surprisingly, I'm not confrontational. I wouldn't believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid it. It's awkward and I don't like it. "

Swift's public confession made Perry respond online. Shooting back through Twitter, the hit creator "Teenage Dream" simply wrote: "Beware of Regina George with lambskin …"