Katrina Kaif is a compliment to Rohit Shetty

Katrina Kaif has worked with Rohit Shetty for the first time on her next action artist, Sooryavanshi. The actress will be seen with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in the film. The creators and the cast of the film released the expected movie trailer this afternoon. At the launch of the movie trailer, Katrina couldn't stop praising Rohit. She said: "Rohit is one of the most incredible human beings. It has been a great experience working with him and the children (Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn)."

The film also brings back the beloved couple of Akshay and Katrina on the big screen. Speaking about his character, Katrina said: "I love the role he was playing. What I am doing is crucial in the movie. Everyone's role is crucial in the movie.

It has been a pleasure working with everyone. "

Akshay Kumar also stopped to praise Katrina at the event and said: "I have become a great admirer of Katrina. I used to be a fan of her beauty, but after seeing this I became a fan of her performance. She has done it. brilliantly in this movie. Congratulations to her. Katrina ko hindi ka ek word bhi nahi aata tha jab wo industry mei aayi, and now she is working with great industry heroes. "

The film is scheduled to premiere on March 24, 2020.