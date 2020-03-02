Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh at the launch of the Sooryavanshi trailer

Rohit Shetty is extending her police universe with Sooryavanshi from Akshay Kumar this year. Playing the title role, Akshay Kumar will be in love with Katrina Kaif in the film and the other two policemen, Simmba and Singham, will also join the cast for cameos. Not only the movie, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn are also present at the movie's release today.

Sistering in their custom t-shirts "Aa rahi hai Police," from Akshay Kumar, director Rohit Shetty to producer Karan Johar, everyone arrived to launch the long-awaited movie trailer. Dropping some jaws, Katrina Kaif was the breath of fresh air in her tangerine dress Dolce and Gabbana. Summer but sexy, Katrina could have opted for the dress code for the trailer's release, but made sure it was worth it.

Check out the photos of the team that arrives for the launch of the great trailer below.