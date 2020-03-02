Karnataka will establish a nano-technology park to present a new science and technology policy – Latest news

The Karnataka government has plans to develop a nano park here and also present a new science and technology policy.

In his inaugural address to the eleventh edition of Bangaluru India Nano 2020, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the proposed park would be in collaboration with the Government of India.

Senior Vice Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said the nano park proposal is being discussed with Professor C N R Rao, National Research Professor, Honorary President, Jawaharlal Nehru Center for Advanced Scientific Research and President of the Karnataka Nanotechnology Vision Group.



"… we expect many of the research centers to be established in Bangalore to promote the (nano-technology) ecosystem, to strengthen this industry," said Ashwath Narayan, who owns the IT, BT and C,amp;T portfolios.

He also said the government plans to present a new science and technology policy to promote research and development and related industries.

The two-day Bengaluru India Nano 2020 is a premium event of the Karnataka IT, BT and S,amp;T Department, and is carried out in partnership with Vision Group.

Authorities said the emphasis of the event is on nano industries and nano startups.

At the conference, a variety of topics related to research, technological development, skills requirement, institutions involved, risk problems, regulatory and governance structure, investment and collaborations between R,amp;D are being discussed. D, academy and industry.