Karan Johar, Kajol, Manish Malhotra seen in the Devi screening



Directed by Priyanka Banerjee, Devi is a film about nine women from different backgrounds, clinging to a common suffering. All have been violated and, as the short film progresses, one can witness how it unravels on the screen along with their respective stories. Starring Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashaswini Dayama, this evening a special screening of the short film was made. Those attending the screening were Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Pulkit Samrat, Sonali Bendre along with the cast of the film. Devi has been produced by Electric Apples Entertainment for great short films and is now available on the web. Check out all the photos of the event below.









