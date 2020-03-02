Kanye West's daughter shows rap skills at Yeezy's show at Paris Fashion Week

WENN / Instar

North West, animated by her mother Kim Kardashian, makes her surprise musical debut in her rapper's Fall / Winter 2020 collection while the models strut down the runway.

Kanye westHer eldest daughter made her surprise musical debut at the rapper and designer Paris Fashion Week show in France on Monday, March 2.

In the performance not previously announced, six-year-old North West caused a storm when the models showed the Fall / Winter 2020 collection of the Yeezy line.

The young woman showed some of her father's confidence and arrogance, since she really took over the great moment, walking towards the stage with the sound of the car horns.

"Look at my shoes, they are new and great," he rapped. "Look at my school, I'm new, I go out, yes, yes, yes. Great, cute, great, yes …"

Your proud mother Kim Kardashianand his aunt Kourtney KardashianThey showed their support, cheering the young man, before a smiling Kanye joined his daughter on stage.

The eight season show Yeezy followed another great day for North's father: he was the host of his Sunday service in Paris for the first time.