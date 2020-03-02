Kandi Burruss announces a delay for her episode ‘Speak On It’

Kandi Burruss shared a video in which he tells fans that he had to delay his new episode of Speak on It, but his followers will have the opportunity to see him soon. Check out Kandi's message below.

‘I have to #SpeakOnIt tomorrow. Sorry guys! I finally got a vacay! Then my Speak On It will be delayed a bit. Comment below and tell me what you thought about tonight's episode and what you would like me to address. #RHOA ", Kandi subtitled his post.

His fans mainly addressed the situation between Kenya More and Marc Daly in RHOA.

Someone said: ‘Tonight's episode was heartbreaking to watch. Kenya needs to divorce Marc because he clearly doesn't love her. He doesn't even like her. I know that many love to see him disrespect it because people see Kenya as the villain of Rhoa. But no man should not treat any woman that way! Especially his wife and mother of his son! I am a minority who will have problems with Kenya because of her education and is only looking for love. I really thought you found it in this guy. It's sad to see that is not the case 😥 ’

A follower published this: ‘It was bad and inconsiderate for Kenya to have treated Marlo and her nephews that way. Cruel. It was more focused on the cost of each seat than the experience of the young "’ "

One commenter said: ‘Kenya is really showing,quot; hurt people hurt people "that seems so miserable and sad. I pray that he finds the peace and happiness he deserves. "

Someone else said: & # 39; It would be good for you to address how you have never realized that you are honest with Kenya when it is being bad, I don't think you agree with most of its behavior, at least I hope you don't, So shouldn't it be that, like her friend, you should point it out and hold her accountable, instead of making that nervous laugh you always do?

Kandi is probably living her best life on her vacation, and fans are waiting to see some photos!



