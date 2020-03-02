Justin Theroux transforms into Kyle Mooney's Fit Trainer in & # 39; SNL & # 39; Sketch

WENN / Nicky Nelson / Instar

In addition to the & # 39; The Spy Who Dumped Me & # 39 ;, actor Jake Gyllenhaal also made a surprise appearance on & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; during the weekend of February 29 that was presented by John Mulaney.

Up News Info –

Justin Theroux made a surprise appearance on "Saturday night live"(SNL) over the weekend (February 29) to help the cast member Kyle mooney Get fit.

The 48-year-old actor appeared in a sketch, in which Kyle decided to transform after staying out of the host. John mulaneyProposed outline on male strippers.

%MINIFYHTML92d2781c03f68a78be2b75d54d8e95f211% %MINIFYHTML92d2781c03f68a78be2b75d54d8e95f212%

<br />

During the segment, the star, along with a nutritionist, helped Kyle work on his physique, only to go blind when John decided to cut the sketch and write one about nerdy boys.

<br />

In another part of the episode, Jake Gyllenhaal He also surprised fans with an appearance alongside comedian Mulaney, who organized the sketching program for the third time.