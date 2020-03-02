Justin Theroux transforms into Kyle Mooney's Fit Trainer in & # 39; SNL & # 39; Sketch

In addition to the & # 39; The Spy Who Dumped Me & # 39 ;, actor Jake Gyllenhaal also made a surprise appearance on & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; during the weekend of February 29 that was presented by John Mulaney.
Justin Theroux made a surprise appearance on "Saturday night live"(SNL) over the weekend (February 29) to help the cast member Kyle mooney Get fit.
The 48-year-old actor appeared in a sketch, in which Kyle decided to transform after staying out of the host. John mulaneyProposed outline on male strippers.
During the segment, the star, along with a nutritionist, helped Kyle work on his physique, only to go blind when John decided to cut the sketch and write one about nerdy boys.
In another part of the episode, Jake Gyllenhaal He also surprised fans with an appearance alongside comedian Mulaney, who organized the sketching program for the third time.
