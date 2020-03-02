Justin Bieber's birthday celebrations continue with movie night

Justin BieberThe birthday weekend was one for the books.

The pop star turned 26 on Sunday and celebrated with loved ones, including his wife. Hailey Bieber, with a discreet evening at his home in Los Angeles. Hailey turned to her Instagram story on Sunday night to show her followers the backyard festivities. For the special celebration, candles and lights were placed next to a pool and rest area. A screen was also set up so they can watch movies, including Adam Sandler& # 39; s Wedding singer.



"Happy birthday baby :)" Hailey wrote next to an Instagram Story video.

The 23-year-old star also went to Instagram to share a birthday tribute for her husband on Sunday.

"Happy birthday, best friend," Hailey wrote alongside a series of photos with Justin, even from his wedding day. "Thank you for putting a smile on my face every day … I love you."

On Saturday night, the Biebers celebrated the birthday of the singer "Yummy,quot; early with a romantic dinner at an Italian restaurant and one night with 40 to 50 of his friends at the Delilah nightclub.