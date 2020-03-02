Justin Bieber's birthday celebrations continue with movie night

Justin BieberThe birthday weekend was one for the books.
The pop star turned 26 on Sunday and celebrated with loved ones, including his wife. Hailey Bieber, with a discreet evening at his home in Los Angeles. Hailey turned to her Instagram story on Sunday night to show her followers the backyard festivities. For the special celebration, candles and lights were placed next to a pool and rest area. A screen was also set up so they can watch movies, including Adam Sandler& # 39; s Wedding singer.
"Happy birthday baby :)" Hailey wrote next to an Instagram Story video.
The 23-year-old star also went to Instagram to share a birthday tribute for her husband on Sunday.
"Happy birthday, best friend," Hailey wrote alongside a series of photos with Justin, even from his wedding day. "Thank you for putting a smile on my face every day … I love you."
On Saturday night, the Biebers celebrated the birthday of the singer "Yummy,quot; early with a romantic dinner at an Italian restaurant and one night with 40 to 50 of his friends at the Delilah nightclub.
The celebrity couple was "inseparable,quot; all night, a source told E! News of the time. At one point, Justin took a microphone and gave Hailey a serenade with his new song "Intentions,quot;, while the two of them danced together in the main dining room.
The superstar singer posted on her Instagram page a picture of him and Hailey kissing, writing "Your birthday present, bubba."
That same day, Justin's mother Pattie Mallette He paid tribute to his son on Twitter, writing, "26 I can't believe it!"
Sunday, Justin's father Jeremy Bieber tweeted, "26 wow. Don't blink. #HappyBirthdayJustinBieber."
"I know (crying face emoji) too fast," Pattie replied.
Last week, Hailey appeared in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and remembered how she and Justin rekindled their romance in April 2018. What happened after he approached her after seeing her perform a party trick with a bottle of beer on the show.
"The next morning, after the interview was issued, I received a certain phone call from a certain person," Hailey shared. "And it was a bit like, & # 39; How are you? I saw you last night at Jimmy Fallon. You looked great. I loved that trick you did. I had no idea you could do that. It was very cool. & # 39 ; Court, now I'm married to that certain person. "
The two married the following September in a surprise ceremony at the courthouse.
