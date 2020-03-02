Justin Bieber celebrates his 26th birthday early with & # 39; Birthday gift & # 39; Hailey Baldwin

Wenn

The creator of hits & # 39; Yummy & # 39; He has a discreet birthday celebration with his wife at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles before partying with friends at Delilah nightclub.

Justin Bieber You only need one thing for your birthday. Successful creator "Yummy" turned 26 on Sunday, March 1, and while celebrating the milestone with Hailey Baldwin and a group of friends a day before, let his wife and the world know that she is his "birthday present."

After a discreet celebration that took place on Saturday, February 29, the 26-year-old singer turned to his Instagram account and posted a photo of him kissing his 23-year-old wife at her birthday party. "You are my birthday present, bubba," he said in a caption of the post.

The "What do you mean?" Hitmaker started his birthday party with an informal dinner with Hailey at the Italian restaurant Pecorino in Los Angeles. "It was just the two of them. They arrived around 6 pm. They were both in a very good mood," a source told PEOPLE. "They seemed very happy. They shared several dishes and enjoyed it very much."

After meals, Justin and Hailey headed to Delilah nightclub, where they were joined by a group of friends for a fairly quiet celebration. It is reported that members of his church, Drew House employees and their personal trainers were among the guests who attended. DJ Tay James He provided the music at the party.

An internal source claimed that Justin was inseparable from Hailey, inseparable all night. An internal source added to E! News: "He always surrounded her with his arm and they constantly danced to the rhythm of the music. They both drank several drinks throughout the night and seemed to have fun. No one ever sat down; it was constant dancing and chatting with friends."

Hailey herself, on Sunday, made use of Instagram to pay a sweet tribute to Justin. "Happy birthday, best friend," sprouted next to the photos of their shared romantic moments. "Thank you for putting a smile on my face every day … I love you." She also uploaded a photo of her and her husband inside a car with neon lights on Instagram Story. "Birthday person," labeled the add-on.