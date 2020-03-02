Julian Assange's father: my biggest concern is that he dies in jail | News

The extradition hearing of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange began a week ago at the Woolwich Crown Court in southeast London and concluded on Friday.

It will resume on May 18.

%MINIFYHTMLa8d923efb3004eb5138a3ce27c52e46911% %MINIFYHTMLa8d923efb3004eb5138a3ce27c52e46912%

Assange, an Australian citizen who is currently being held in Belmarsh maximum security prison in London, was arrested in the English capital in April, after being evicted from the Ecuadorian embassy where he was held for more than seven years to avoid extradition to Sweden. for rape charges.

Rape charges were subsequently dropped.

In June of last year, the United States requested the United Kingdom to extradite Assange.

Plus:

The 48-year-old man has been charged with 17 counts of violation of the United States Espionage Act of 1917.

He is accused of conspiring with former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to obtain and disclose information.

In 2019, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence described it as "one of the largest commitments of classified information in the history of the United States."

But freedom of expression activists see his arrest as an assault on freedom of information and a potential threat to journalists.

Born of Christine Hawkins and John Shipton on July 3, 1971, Julian Assange took the name of his stepfather Brett Assange.

Julian Assange's father, John Shipton, spoke with Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera: What is your biggest concern regarding your child's current extradition hearing and your overall health?

Shipton: My biggest concern is that after 10 years of increasing persecution, Julian will die in jail.

Al Jazeera: How much contact have you had with your son since he was granted asylum for the first time at the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012? Have you managed to have private conversations since then?

Shipton: Every Christmas I spent 10 days with Julian as allowed by the Ecuadorian embassy.

I have not had a private conversation with him since 2012. A private conversation has not been possible due to surveillance, an issue that is now being investigated by the Spanish courts.

If something we wanted to discuss was private, we wrote notes to each other.

Al Jazeera: Have you observed changes in your child's personality and physical health?

Shipton: Julian has lost about 15 kilograms of weight since leaving the Ecuadorian embassy in April. It has also become vulnerable to clinical depression.

Al Jazeera: How do you characterize your child's treatment by world powers?

Shipton: There have been unceasing slander, defamation and abrogation of human rights laws and an increasing intensity of vigilance with every moment recorded on video.

Al Jazeera: What impact did the accusations of rape have on your child?

Shipton: There were no criminal charges. Accusations were made about testimony of forged witnesses.

Al Jazeera: How would you describe Australia's support?

Shipton: The assistance of the Australian government has been insignificant. This has been demonstrated by the silence about many distortions of the procedure, the falsification of witness testimony, the abrogation of human rights and the abandonment of agreed international obligations, while the empty mantras about due process and non-interference are continually repeated. in the legal systems of other countries.

At the same time, the Australian government announces its support for the elevation of Juan Guaidó to the Presidency of Venezuela.

Al Jazeera: What do you demand from the international community?

Shipton: By necessity, international laws need international support. Julian's persecution is a global issue. In this case, the only international law that has been observed is the extradition treaty between the United States and the United Kingdom. The rest of international law has been repealed. The repeal of treaty obligations and human rights conventions reduce us to savagery.

Al Jazeera: You have previously quoted Australian human rights lawyer Gareth Peirce who said: "If you arrest Assange, we will fight this until the end of time." Who will continue fighting for your son?

Shipton: All the wonderful people around the world who struggle with constant determination. The talented lawyers, journalists and doctors, parliamentarians, editors and publications, all those who understand the meaning of intimidation and oppression of comments and discussion globally inherent in Julian's persecution, as well as Julian's family.

Al Jazeera: What are your hopes for Julian Assange?

Shipton: My dream for him is that he should enjoy the common elements of life, that he enjoys the company and the care of his children, family and friends. I also dream that I should feel the heat of the sun and walk freely among people.

The interview was edited for brevity and clarity.