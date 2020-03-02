Juicy J assures & # 39; All Good & # 39; with record label after Diss through new song

WENN / Brian To

The rapper of & # 39; Shell Shocked & # 39; He expressed concern among fans on February 29 when he publicly promised & # 39; filter & # 39; his entire album as a result of a fight with Columbia Records.

Oscar-winning rapper J juicy He has assured that fan relations with his Columbia Records bosses are "good" after criticizing the seal officials on social media and in a new song.

The hip-hop star expressed concern among fans on Saturday, February 29 after publicly targeting executives on Twitter, promising to "filter" his entire album as a result of the fall.

He then published an online song in which he accused the company's executives of retaining his new music at the F ** k Columbia Records loaded with expletives.

The song was accompanied by a photo of the deceased The prince since the 1990s, when I had the word & # 39; Slave & # 39; Scribbled on her face, when Juicy seemed to compare her faint situation with that of the tragic singer and Warner Bros. officials.

"I gave Columbia Records more than 20 years of my life, and they treat me like backwashing," Juicy complained in a tweet, according to Variety.

The song of anger and the complaint of Twitter seem to have been enough to open a new line of dialogue between Juicy and the representatives of his label, since hours after his outburst online, the Three 6 mafia Star announced: "I talked to @ColumbiaRecords. We are all good (sic)."

Juicy has not yet explained exactly what was behind his original tweets, but since then they have been removed.