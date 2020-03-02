Judy Garland's orchestral arrangements bring more than $ 30K in auction

The sold collection, which includes the arrangements of & # 39; Over the Rainbow & # 39 ;, has been found in a trunk that the late actress left at the Plaza Hotel in New York City in the late 1960s.

A great collection of Judy GarlandOrchestral arrangements have been sold at auction for more than $ 30,000 (£ 23,460).

Hundreds of song arrangements, including notes for classics such as "Over the Rainbow", "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "I'm Always Chasing Rainbows", were found in a trunk left by the late singer / actress in the Plaza Hotel in New York City in the late 1960s.

She had mainly used the pieces for her variety series, "The Judy Garland Show", which aired for a season until 1964, and for a series of theatrical performances, even at the famous Palace Theater on Broadway.

The case and its content were subsequently delivered to Costas Omero, director / producer of the Plaza Look Me Up program, and his daughter put it up for sale through Nate D. Sanders Auctions.

The lot was sold Thursday night (February 27) for $ 30,599 (£ 23,930), more than 10 times its initial price of $ 3,000 (£ 2,350).