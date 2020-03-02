Judge Judy will finish her show after 25 years: the new Judy Justice presentation is presented

%MINIFYHTMLca87240c5b236dd36f4190e50d33144911% %MINIFYHTMLca87240c5b236dd36f4190e50d33144912%

Judge Judy Sheindlin is finishing her CBS program after 25 years, but fans shouldn't worry: she will head a new program called Judy Justice. Judge Judy will appear in the Monday episode of Ellen's show, where it opened on the end of Judge Judy. The current 2020-2021 season will be the end of the show. Speaking to Ellen, Judy said the following.

"I have had a 25-year marriage with CBS, and it has been successful; next year will be our 25th season, a silver anniversary. And I think CBS felt they wanted to optimally use my program reps, because they now have 25 years of repetitions, so when they decided to do it it was to sell repetitions of a couple of years. But I'm not tired, so Judy Justice will come out a year later. "

Judge Judy's fans were upset when they heard the news, but they await their new Judy Justice program.

You can watch a video clip with Judge Judy on Ellen Show in the video player below.

Judge Judy made it clear that this is not about retirement. Although he is 77 years old and has been on television since 1995, he does not throw in the towel. And although he made it clear that his time with CBS has come to an end, he has not yet revealed which network Judy Justice will be transmitted

With CBS having 25 years of Judge Judy Re-releases, there will be many opportunities to see Judy Sheindlin on television.

Judge Judy is the highest paid of all court television programs and people know, love and fear Judge Judy worldwide.

Those who want to see Judge Judy still have many more opportunities. This season will air until spring 2021, and it is believed that syndicated reps will begin sometime in 2020.

Judge Judy explained a little more about how the program will transition to her new program.

"The next two years, you should be able to see all the reps that CBS has sold to the stations that currently transport Judge Judy, and Judy Justice will go elsewhere, isn't it fun?"

You will miss Judge Judy?

