Judge Judy ends after season 25

The verdict is in: the popular television show of the court, Judge Judy, is ending after its next 25th season.

Judge Judith Sheindlin, the star of the show, announced the news in Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show.

"Well, I've had a 25-year marriage with CBS, and it has been successful," said the judge of the television court. Ellen Degeneres. "Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary and CBS, I think they felt they wanted to optimally use the reps of my show. Because now they have 25 years of reps. So, what they decided to do was sell a couple of years of repetitions. "

However, it seems that this will not be the last time fans see Sheindlin on their TV screens.

"But I'm not tired," he continued, "so Judy Justice will come out a year later. "

Sheindlin explained that fans will still be able to watch "all new,quot; episodes of Judge Judy in the 2020-2021 season.

"The next two years you should be able to catch all the reps that CBS has sold to the stations that are currently transporting JudyY Judy Justice will go elsewhere, "he said." Isn't it fun?