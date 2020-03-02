Judge Judy confirms the end of the television show after 25 seasons

Supreme television

Appearing on & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39 ;, Judge Judy Sheindlin assures fans that while her Daytime Emmy-winning show has been removed, she will return with a new show.

Up News Info –

Popular television program of the US court UU. "Judge Judy"is scheduled to end after 25 seasons.

The show premiered in 1996, and Judge Judy Sheindlin has presided over the courtroom since then, overseeing civil cases with maximum damages of $ 5,000 (£ 3,894).

%MINIFYHTMLfc7e401bb1cbbfee4fbc436dbb5b94a611% %MINIFYHTMLfc7e401bb1cbbfee4fbc436dbb5b94a612%

Speaking during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres show"To be broadcast on Monday, March 2, however, the star confirmed that the Daytime Emmy award-winning program had been removed, and will come to an end after its 2020-2021 season.

"I think CBS (who syndicates the program) felt as if they wanted to optimally use the repetitions of my program," the 77-year-old actor shared. "Now they have 25 years of my reps. What they decided to do is sell reps for a couple of years."

However, Judy insisted that retirement is not an option, as he announced that he has a new show, "Judy Justice," in process, that "it will come out a year later."

<br />

"Judge Judy, you can see next year, a full year, all the new shows. In the next two years, you should be able to get all the reps that CBS has sold at the stations that currently transport Judge Judy, and Judy Justice will go to another side, "he confirmed, adding:" Isn't it fun? "