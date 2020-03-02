JR Smith will work for Los Angeles Lakers: reports | NBA News

According to reports, a possible meeting between free agent guard JR Smith and superstar LeBron James could take the flight in the near future.

Citing league sources, The athleticTwitter's Shams Charania tweeted Monday morning: "Free agent JR Smith will train for the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week."

The Lakers have a place available on the list after greeting guard Troy Daniels on Sunday night.

Smith, who last played in an NBA game in November 2018, is quite familiar with playing with James. Smith and James were teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers of 2015-18, helping the club capture their first NBA title in franchise history in 2016.

However, Smith, 34, had a very public mental error in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, when he seemed to forget the score in the final moments of the last quarter. That moment joined James's incredulous reaction.

Image:

Former Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters will also train for the Lakers, according to reports.



Smith has averaged 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 971 career games with four different NBA teams.

ESPN They reported that the Lakers are also expected to train Dion Waiters on Monday.

To wish to watch the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.