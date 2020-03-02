Josh Richardson of the Philadelphia 76ers suffers a concussion against the Clippers | NBA News

The Philadelphia 76ers escort, Josh Richardson, was diagnosed with a concussion suffered during the defeat on Sunday Road 136-130 against Los Angeles Clippers.

The 76ers said Richardson was on the NBA concussion protocol after initially qualifying the nasal contusion injury.

The 26-year-old was injured when his teammate Alec Burks backed against him with his head hitting Richardson's face during the first minute of the second quarter.

Richardson had nine points in 10 minutes before leaving: he entered the game with an average of 14.0.

Philadelphia also did not have All-Stars Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back) for Sunday's game.

Want to see even more of the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.