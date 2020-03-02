Jose Bautista is trying to return as a two-way player: Does the former MLB outfielder have a chance?

%MINIFYHTML86e0cd867a05d8580993fbebc5c4bf5811% %MINIFYHTML86e0cd867a05d8580993fbebc5c4bf5812%

José Bautista could be reaching a bullpen near you.

%MINIFYHTML86e0cd867a05d8580993fbebc5c4bf5813% %MINIFYHTML86e0cd867a05d8580993fbebc5c4bf5814%

People are familiar with the former Blue Jays gardener of fame for his propensity to throw dingers along, his bat and the only time Rougned Odor tricked him. But Bautista, now 39, is trying to come back, with a turn.

%MINIFYHTML86e0cd867a05d8580993fbebc5c4bf5815% %MINIFYHTML86e0cd867a05d8580993fbebc5c4bf5816%

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Bautista has been working in the Dominican Republic as a batter and pitcher. That's right, Bautista is trying to return as a two-way player.

I have seen a video of José Bautista launching a bullpen session. The speed could not be determined, but a source said he can run his fast ball up to 94. His slider had a legitimate inclination: he threw a small and a larger bender. @ STR0 He said in January that he could throw in a major league bullpen. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 2, 2020

According to Passan, Bautista can run his fast ball up to 94 mph, which is not easy, especially because he is an aging player. Bautista also has a slider that apparently has some depth. (For the record, Bautista doesn't have a single pitch released in the majors.)

Bautista last played in the majors in 2018, dividing the time between the Braves, the Mets and the Phillies. He cut .203 / .348 / .378 with 13 homers in 122 games.

It is certainly admirable that Baptist tries a return, so do not discard it, but there are obvious questions about his effort. Will a team be willing to shoot him? How much has your offensive ability deteriorated?

The idea of ​​the bidirectional player is more invited than ever in MLB. Shohei Ohtani of the Angels and Brendan McKay of the Rays are the two big names in the sport today designated as two-way players. But for a 39-year-old player, it's a difficult sale.

In any case, Bautista plans to help the Dominican Republic qualify for the Olympic Games later this month. Represented the DR in the World Baseball Classic 2009 and 2017.

It is a novel idea that could become a great story, and Baptist has a great chance of achieving it, even if the probability is low.