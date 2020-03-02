Jon Gray of the Rockies focuses on the change in spring training debut

PEORIA, Arizona. Jon Gray emphasized his change in his first start of spring training when he allowed a run in two innings against Seattle on Monday.

%MINIFYHTML2be31a395b918620600a88e74347027a11% %MINIFYHTML2be31a395b918620600a88e74347027a12%

The Rockies' right-handed pitcher relied primarily on his quickball / shift combination, throwing only a few curved balls and a pair of sliders.

"That (launch mix) was different, but it was a good opportunity to improve those other releases," Gray said. “The first start always feels strange, you feel very out of balance, and today I felt really out of balance. But I competed and threw some strikes and some good pitches too, so I can't be completely upset with that. I needed to find out where I am to be able to build from that. ”

Gray delivered a two-RBI single to Daniel Vogelbach in the first and then put the Mariners in order in the second, including outs against former teammates Carlos Gonzalez and Tom Murphy. He said he released eight changes overall.

"I really don't need it to be an unpleasant launch," Gray said. “I just want it to be something that I can show to left-handed people, and something that I can even throw at right-handed people to be honest. My other two pitches (out of speed), go to the left, and I need something to work on the other side. ”

Tyler Nevin slowed down. The prospect of the Rockies corner infield has been set aside during the camp due to abdominal tension that suffered a few days before the Cactus League games began. The 22-year-old Nevin was added to the 40 Colorado men in November after promising consecutive seasons at the Advanced Class A Lancaster and then at Hartford Double A last year, when he hit .251 in 130 games, the maximum of his career .

He is not throwing or hitting yet, but Nevin described the injury as "very light and something that will not hinder me in the future."

"If it were during the season, we would probably have a tighter schedule, but because it is spring training, we are taking things a little slower," Nevin said. "We have not developed a specific calendar to play again. Moreover, I have felt better and we want to continue making progress in that."

Rockies 9, Sailors 6

In Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Ariz.

On the mound: Following Jon Gray, Ubaldo Jiménez allowed a career in two frames. Tim Collins was marked by two runs in the fifth; Phillip Diehl looked strong with three strikeouts in one more tickets. Right-handed prospect Alexander Guillén delivered a three-run homer in the eighth.

On the plate: The Rockies were happy with the homers, as Ryan McMahon, Sam Hilliard, David Dahl and Drew Butera arrived at their first spring restaurants. Josh Fuentes was 3 of 3.

It is worth noting: The favorite of Colorado fans, Carlos Gonzalez, at the Seattle camp as a guest not included in the list, started in the right garden and reached the sixth. "CarGo,quot; failed against Gray in his first at-bat, and then flew to the center against Jiménez in his second at-bat.

Until next time: Puppies (5-5) in Rockies (5-4), 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Salt River Fields

Rockies pitchers: RHP Ashton Goudeau, RHP Jose Mujica, RHP Bryan Shaw, RHP Jairo Diaz, LHP James Pazos

Puppy Launchers: LHP Jose Quintana, LHP Rex Brothers, RHP Dakota Mekkes, LHP CD Pelham, RHP Colin Rea, RHP Duane Underwood, RHP Rowan Wick