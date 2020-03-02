Jon Gray of the Rockies focuses on the change in spring training debut

PEORIA, Arizona. Jon Gray emphasized his change in his first start of spring training when he allowed a run in two innings against Seattle on Monday.

The Rockies' right-handed pitcher relied primarily on his quickball / shift combination, throwing only a few curved balls and a pair of sliders.

"That (launch mix) was different, but it was a good opportunity to improve those other releases," Gray said. “The first start always feels strange, you feel very out of balance, and today I felt really out of balance. But I competed and threw some strikes and some good pitches too, so I can't be completely upset with that. I needed to find out where I am to be able to build from that. ”

Gray delivered a two-RBI single to Daniel Vogelbach in the first and then put the Mariners in order in the second, including outs against former teammates Carlos Gonzalez and Tom Murphy. He said he released eight changes overall.

