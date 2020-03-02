JoJo Siwa and Elliott Brown provoke dating rumors and fans think they are the cutest together!

JoJo Siwa and Elliott Brown turned to social networks to share several photos together and now, fans are convinced that the two are a young couple. In addition, it seems that they approve it totally since they have been talking about how "cute,quot; they are!

Social networks can't beat the adorable couple after JoJo and Elliott began spending more and more time together, generating rumors of romance.

So, are they more than just friends or not?

It all started with the YouTuber and the dancer sharing a super cute TikTok clip that showed them dancing with each other on the first day of spring.

Teenagers can be seen fooling around in that video and smiling happily.

Looking at the comments section, you can see how many fans have been excited about their beautiful interaction.

However, this is not the first time they have appeared on social networks, since Elliott was also present on JoJo's IG page when he published a photo of the two wearing matching denim jackets and black pants about a week ago.

In the caption, the influencer wrote: ‘Twinning for victory! And he didn't have shoes that matched his outfit, so I made him wear elegant shiny tops. I would say we look great. "

And that was not all! Elliott also posted a picture of them in the elegant matching sets on his own platform, captioning with: ‘So blessed … I had an amazing time in Cali with everyone. (red heart emoji) "

At this time, it is still unknown how they first met, although Elliott is also from Nebraska, where JoJo grew up.

The boy is at Elkhorn South High School and is expected to go to the University of Nebraska in the fall to play football.



