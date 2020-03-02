Joe Root says England players will use fist bumps and no handshakes on Sri Lanka's tour | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML877ebc802cb66ef468180f77d463032811% %MINIFYHTML877ebc802cb66ef468180f77d463032812%

Joe Root: "We don't shake hands, we use the well-established fist bump and wash our hands regularly and clean the surfaces."





England players will not shake hands on the tour to Sri Lanka, captain Joe Root revealed.

The Yorkshire batter, who tackled the theme of the coronavirus while the team was preparing to leave for his two-test tour, says the players will greet each other with fists.

The threat of disease is a sensitive issue for England, which was affected by a series of gastroenteritis and flu problems before and during the first test on its recent tour of South Africa.

"After the diseases that swept through the squad in South Africa, we are aware of the importance of keeping contact to a minimum and our medical team has given us some really solid and sensible advice to help prevent the spread of germs and bacteria," Root said. .

"We don't shake hands, we use the well established fist bump, and we wash our hands regularly and clean the surfaces with the antibacterial wipes and gels that have been given to us in our immunity packages."

"There is no suggestion that the tour will be affected, but, of course, it is an evolving situation, so we are in regular contact with the authorities and will proceed as advised, but at this stage we expect the tour to continue as the planned. "

England will play the first of two practice games against a President of the Board of Sri Lanka XI in Katunayake on Saturday before the Tests that will be part of the ICC World Test Championship and, as such, each will be worth 60 points.

England won 3-0 in Sri Lanka two years ago, but Root is anticipating a more difficult challenge this time.

"The conditions will be a little different with the time of year we are going this time," he added.

"The three games we played there last time were very close with less than 60 races between the teams in the last two races."

"It was an exceptional performance last time and I think we can be very confident in terms of how to play."

"We respect how good they are in their own conditions and we will face a tough challenge."

"As it is a two-game tour, there are many points for the Test Championship to play and with New Zealand turning to India twice, it has opened things up."

"With these games and then six games at home next summer, it seems like a great opportunity to get ahead and give us a real chance to push for one of those first two places."