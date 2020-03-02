Joe Gomez and James Milner of Liverpool fit to face Chelsea in FA Cup | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML63130f980c4395014da5f6c5551a08b111% %MINIFYHTML63130f980c4395014da5f6c5551a08b112%





Joe Gomez is available to face Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Joe Gomez and James Milner are available to face Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Premier League leaders travel to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday after Saturday's 3-0 loss to Watford, their first league loss this season.

Gomez missed the trip to Vicarage Road with a "small fitness problem," while Lt. Captain Milner withdrew from the game with muscular tension, but both players will return to face Chelsea.

When asked if he had new concerns about injuries before the game, Klopp said: "I think there are no new ones.

"Joe and Milner are back, the others (Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri) are not."

More to follow …