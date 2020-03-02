Joe Burrow is already telling the Bengals what he wants, starting with A.J. Green

%MINIFYHTMLa86a243fa54c7965f8654bf1755d64b811% %MINIFYHTMLa86a243fa54c7965f8654bf1755d64b812%

We still don't know if Joe Burrow wants to play for the Bengals in the NFL, but we know he wants to play with A.J. Green in the NFL. (Of course he does.)

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the LSU quarterback will assume that he will be the Cincinnati national team with the first general selection in the 2020 NFL Draft "made it clear (in the Combine) that he wants the team to sign,quot; Green, The 31-year old open receiver that is scheduled to become a free agent this month. King did not specify exactly how Burrow delivered this message, but Monday's report said the 23-year-old passerby met with the Bengals in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

The young QB's desire to play with the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver is natural, and Burrow is likely to achieve his desire, at least in the short term. ESPN reported Sunday that the Bengals "currently plan to franchise the,quot; Green label, which would keep it in Cincinnati for at least one more season.

However, the issue in terms of Burrow's possible satisfaction with the Bengals is more entrenched than having a 6-4 veteran catcher at his disposal.

Yes, Burrow said publicly in the Combine that he would "show up,quot; if he was recruited by Cincinnati, but he has not done anything definitive to deflate the rumors of his desire to play elsewhere, a talk he created when he said he had influence when the approach was coming. draft.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Media Rich Eisen perfectly presented the situation the Bengals face with Burrow.

"The part of & # 39; leverage & # 39;", Eisen began. "You are grooved. You know how much money you are going to earn. You know how long the contract will last. The only advantage of the word comes into play is if you try it to try it and you don't go there. So, if,quot; leverage ", we all understand it . We all understand what you are saying. "

Eisen then pronounced a perfect analogy: "When asked about it, he says:" If they take me, they take me. "Now Pat, you just got engaged …

"The reason I mention all this, and everyone present at the audience of hearing and audience of Pat McAfee Show, are all getting engaged. What if they listen, second-hand, through a friend of their fiance, that when it was apparently you were about to commit to marry this woman, her response to her friend was: & # 39; If he proposes, he proposes & # 39; ".

King expressed similar pessimism in his report: "Although (Burrow) said he would play for the team that recruits him, I still have the feeling that he wants to see more devotion to win than the Bengals have shown."

Burrow, of course, said at The Dan Patrick Show in January: "You want to go to number 1, but you also want to go to a large organization committed to winning, committed to winning Super Bowls."

The Bengals have not won a playoff game since 1990, six years before Burrow's birth, and are 0-2 in their pair of Super Bowl appearances.

So, if having Green on the list softens any blow that Burrow may think he will experiment with whatever they think the Bengals are, then so be it.