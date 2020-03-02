Joe Biden will stop in Oakland on Super Tuesday – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, newly arrived from a primary victory in South Carolina, will make a stop in Oakland on Super Tuesday, announced his campaign.

The former vice president will stop in the Bay Area before his Super Tuesday campaign event in Los Angeles that night.

%MINIFYHTMLd98d3d15ac3005a004e28fa13cd769cc11% %MINIFYHTMLd98d3d15ac3005a004e28fa13cd769cc12%

The whereabouts of the local Oakland stop was not revealed until Monday night. On Monday, Biden received support from many prominent Democratic figures, including his recent opponents, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Another former candidate, Beto O'Rourke, also publicly backed Biden on Monday night at a rally in his native Texas.

Keep up with the latest from Super Tuesday: 2020 CAMPAIGN

Biden won overwhelmingly in the primaries of this weekend, obtaining 48.4% of the votes. Bernie Sanders came in second with 19.9%.