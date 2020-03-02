Joe Biden holds a campaign rally in Dallas before Super Tuesday; Get the backing of 3 former candidates – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Former Vice President Joe Biden brought new support to his campaign on Gilley Monday in Dallas.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, who finished her Democratic presidential campaign on Monday, and Pete Buttigieg, who ended his Sunday, backed her rival Biden in an effort to unify moderate voters behind the White House's candidacy of the former vice president .

Senator Klobuchar introduced Biden at the rally around 8:40 p.m.

"I can't think of a better way to end my campaign than to join yours," he said.

"It is time for a president to represent the entire United States," said Senator Klobuchar. "And it's time for a president who will bring dignity and decency to the White House."

Beto O'Rourke also said he was supporting Biden.

Texans, along with the voters of 13 other states, voted in the primaries on Super Tuesday, March 3.

The first thing Biden said to the crowd was: "If you support me, I will have yours."

Biden comes from a convincing victory in South Carolina on Saturday. It was his first primary victory.

"For anyone who has been shot down, this is their campaign," Biden said.

In a jab at the head of the Democratic presidential nomination to Senator Bernie Sanders, Biden said the United States does not want a revolution, but a rebirth of decency.

At the end of his speech, he welcomed former Texas representative, Beto O'Rourke, and his wife, Amy, on stage.

"Tomorrow, March 3, 2020, I will vote for Joe Biden," O'Rourke said. "We need someone who can beat Donald Trump."

O'Rourke told Biden and his wife, Jill, that he would take them to Whataburger after the rally.

Shortly before Biden's speech, former candidate Pete Buttigieg formally supported him.

With Biden at his side, Buttigieg said: "I am looking for a leader, I am looking for a president, to make the best of each one of us." We have found that leader in vice president, the future president, Joe Biden. "

The Biden campaign reported consecutive days of $ 5 million in fundraising, by far the best 48-hour stretch of its campaign.

Biden himself promoted the threshold on Sunday night in a donor call, according to a person on the call.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report).