Jimmie Johnson honored at Fontana Finale – Up News Info Detroit

Many of Jimmie Johnson's best memories of the races occurred on this eroded asphalt in California, about 100 miles north of his hometown.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion hopes to add one more incredible memory in his final start at Fontana.

Johnson is the king of the Auto Club Speedway and heads to the third race of his last Cup season as a full-time driver. The great Californian has been the favorite at home since he won his first Cup victory here in 2002, and finally added five more trophies.

And after qualifying in an impressive second place on Saturday, he will start in the front row with Clint Bowyer on Sunday as he heads for a historic finale in what is likely his farewell to local fans who have backed the California boy from the start .

"It would be crazy," Johnson said. "I am very optimistic about this weekend. It would be amazing if we could."

Johnson leads Fontana's record books with six wins, 980 laps led, 17 results in the top 10, 13 in the top five and an average of 7.6. He had started 25 times here since that first victory 18 years ago, and somehow he has finished every lap in every race.

After finishing fifth in Las Vegas last weekend in his Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports, Johnson is allowing himself to think of a seventh victory at Fontana. After all, he is already the only driver who has won here in his 20s, 30s and 40s.

Fontana has worked hard to make a special weekend for Johnson. The images of his face and his cars over the years are stuck on the track in banners and murals. Johnson will lead the field in a five-person salute to the crowd during the laps, while his friend and former teammate, motocross star Ricky Johnson, serves as the honorary driver of the rhythm cars.

And then Johnson's wife, Chandra, and their daughters Genevieve and Lydia will drop the green flag.

"Getting on my way home and seeing the effort they put in honoring me and my career means a lot to me, it really does," Johnson said. "I feel a lot of support."

Johnson was not the first California driver to succeed in NASCAR. However, it has long since surpassed the achievements of Dick Rathman, Ernie Irvan, Kevin Harvick and even Jeff Gordon to become the biggest car star in the state.

Johnson's past is more rosy than his present: he is caught in the worst run of 97 races without career wins.

Therefore, although Johnson cannot help thinking about the past during his special weekend, it is still based on the reality of daily competition. His memories of his inaugural victory in 2002 are a bit more pragmatic than one would expect.

"It was then that I knew I was going to be employed," he said with a smile. "They told me they would be patient and that I had time, but in my heart, I didn't think that was the case, and I knew I had to win." So getting out of here with a trophy meant that I would have a job for a few years, and I was quite excited about that. "

More things to see during the race in the suburbs of Los Angeles:

DEFINITION OF THE DOMAIN

The first two races of the new Cup season were won by their defending champions, so that's good news for Kyle Busch. The general champion of the series dominated last year's race at Fontana, leading both stages and 134 laps on the road to his 200th victory in his career in the three best NASCAR series. Only Johnson has more victories in Fontana among active drivers than Busch, whose four wins include the first of his career in 2005.

IN THE FRONT

Johnson joins the front row for Clint Bowyer, who won only the fourth pole of his 15-year Cup race. Busch is back in 17th place, while Martin Truex Jr. must start from the back after Three times the inspection failed.

BLANEY REMEMBER

Ryan Blaney feels better about his role in the accident of the last lap in the Daytona 500 that hurt Ryan Newman. Blaney hit Newman from behind and sent him against the wall in a terrifying disaster. Blaney says he wanted to be alone last week, but his parents and friends reminded him of the inherent danger of his sport, and that he had done nothing wrong. Blaney went camping in the desert to clear his mind, and he felt better after talking to Newman by phone on Wednesday.

"Although it wasn't intentional and it's a race, it still affects you when it's out of your nose," Blaney said. “You never want to see anyone get hurt in this sport. We are all competitors, but we are also a big family. "

Blaney finished second in Daytona and eleventh in Las Vegas.

LOGANO TIME?

Joey Logano won last week in Las Vegas, but is among several veteran drivers who have never won on the Fontana 2-mile track. Logano has repeatedly fallen short, with four consecutive results in the top five, but no victories in 13 career starts. A victory in this difficult place would consolidate the dominance of Joe Gibbs Racing.

