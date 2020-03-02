Jennifer Lopez talks about the Oscar snub of & # 39; Hustlers & # 39 ;: & # 39; I was a little sad & # 39;

Jennifer Lopez has finally broken her silence about her movie & # 39; Hustlers & # 39; being snubbed at this year's Oscars.

"I was a little sad because there was a lot of accumulation. There were many articles. I received many good notices, more than ever in my career, and there were many & # 39; She's going to be nominated for an Oscar, it's going to happen; if she doesn't , you're crazy. I'm reading all the articles that say: "Oh my God, could this happen?" And then it wasn't like that, and I said: "It was a little bit." disappointing, "he explained to Oprah Winfrey on Winfrey's,quot; Vision 2020: his life in focus "tour on Saturday.

But the star doesn't let the snub keep it down:

"You realize that you want people validation. You want people to say you did a good job, and I realized, & # 39; No, you don't need that. You do it because you love it," he said. "I don't need this award to tell me that I am enough."

Do you think they stole J.Lo?