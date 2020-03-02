Jennifer Lopez channels her iconic Versace dress on the streets of Miami

We need to speak loudly about Jennifer LopezThe last look.

On Sunday, the famous multi-hyphenate came out with a familiar look for its lifelong fans. As many may remember, the star dressed unforgettably with a Versace dress printed in the green jungle in the 2000 Grammys, an aspect that stimulated the creation of Google Images and since then has become an iconic staple of the history of the carpet red Then, in September 2019, Lopez went viral on a new level when an updated version was put on the catwalk as the surprise ending of the Versace spring-summer 2020 fashion show in Milan.

the Hustlers Since then, the star has been named the face of the spring-summer campaign and was shaking jungle-inspired garments from the line while in Miami with her fiance Alex Rodriguezand family.