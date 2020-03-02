Jennifer Lopez channels her iconic Versace dress on the streets of Miami

Miami PIXX / BACKGRID
We need to speak loudly about Jennifer LopezThe last look.
On Sunday, the famous multi-hyphenate came out with a familiar look for its lifelong fans. As many may remember, the star dressed unforgettably with a Versace dress printed in the green jungle in the 2000 Grammys, an aspect that stimulated the creation of Google Images and since then has become an iconic staple of the history of the carpet red Then, in September 2019, Lopez went viral on a new level when an updated version was put on the catwalk as the surprise ending of the Versace spring-summer 2020 fashion show in Milan.
the Hustlers Since then, the star has been named the face of the spring-summer campaign and was shaking jungle-inspired garments from the line while in Miami with her fiance Alex Rodriguezand family.
Lopez channeled the sexy appearance of the brunch awards show in a patterned shirt with a collar, layered over a white tank top, with matching pants and a pair of sneakers to complete the vibrant and glamorous urban style.
The scenario was even more appropriate for the outfit considering that Miami is the site of the Versace Mansion where Gianni Versace He lived and was shot deadly.
If you are looking to copy the look of J.Lo for your next brunch, prepare to disburse some cash. With a little over $ 2,000 for the top and pants, this outfit will cost you much more than scrambled eggs.
