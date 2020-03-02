Jeep's high-performance electric bike is now available to preorder

Jeep's new powerful electric bike, which first mocked during his Groundhog DaySuper-themed, now available to preorder. But be careful: this is not cheap.

The all-terrain electric mountain bike will go on sale in June 2020 for the price of $ 5,899 that destroys the wallet. That puts Jeep directly on the first steps of electric bicycles in terms of price, along with premium offers from renowned manufacturers such as Specialized and Trek. It is also a risky move, considering that you can get a really great electric bike for around $ 1,500. Even VanMoof, which is widely viewed as the Mercedes-Benz C class of electric bicycles, sells for around $ 2,000 less than what Jeep is asking for.

That said, you get a lot of bike for that money

%MINIFYHTML8c05adc3da54269c376e9d52d305598111% %MINIFYHTML8c05adc3da54269c376e9d52d305598112%

That said, you get a lot of bike for that money. Jeep is partnering with the Colorado-based QuietKat electric bicycle company in real manufacturing. The bike comes with a 750 W motor (though, as Electrek notes, you are more likely to get 1.5kW), thick 4.8-inch tires and a top-level suspension system. It is listed as a Class 2 electric bicycle, which means it is assisted by the accelerator with a maximum speed of 20 mph. And the 10-speed transmission train should provide great climbing power.

With bicycles and electric scooters that run through the streets of most major cities around the world, car manufacturers are struggling to capture a part of the fast-growing micromobility sector. And as vehicle sales continue to decline, they must find ways to attract a younger and more urban demographic with transportation needs that are very different from previous generations.

Car manufacturers, in general, are trying to harness their experience in manufacturing, batteries and powertrains in search of more two-wheeled electric vehicles, such as motorcycles, bicycles and scooters. GM is now selling a pair of electric bicycles in the EU. BMW manufactures bicycles and electric motorcycles. Audi manufactures electric mountain bikes. Ford recently acquired the startup Spin e-scooter. Even Harley-Davidson has introduced a lightweight two-wheel electric concept amid a drop in sales. Jeep is just the last automaker to jump into this space.