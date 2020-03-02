James Lipton, host of & # 39; Inside the Actors Studio & # 39 ;, passed away at home

WENN / FayesVision

In a published statement confirming the death of the television host, his wife Kedakai Turner states that "he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did."

James lipton, the host of the American television program "Inside the Actors Studio", passed away at age 93.

The veteran writer interviewed the biggest stars in Hollywood during his 22-season career of the beloved show, which was launched in 1994, before resigning in 2018.

He died at his home in New York City on Monday, March 2.

Lipton served as Dean Emeritus of the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University in New York.