James Lipton from & # 39; Inside The Actors Studio & # 39; dies at 93 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– James Lipton, whose serious interviews with high-profile stars "Inside the Actors Studio,quot; for more than 20 years made him a known figure of pop culture, died at the age of 93.

The news of his death was confirmed by Ovation TV, which currently broadcasts "Inside the Actors Studio,quot; after a long career in Bravo.

Lipton founded the television program in 1994, conducting individual discussions with actors in front of student audiences as a collaborative effort between the Actors Studio and the New School. He became dean of the Actors Studio Drama School, which offered acting titles.

The high-minded display of acting art attracted who Hollywood is in recent years, including Paul Newman, Barbra Streisand, Meryl Streep, Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams and Anthony Hopkins. The Los Angeles Times called him "the interviewer who could reserve almost everyone."

The nature of Lipton's baritone voice and the conversation of the studies also made the program a mature object for parody. Will Ferrell introduced Lipton to a different audience by posing as "Saturday Night Live," and the popularity of "Inside the Actors Studio,quot; led to cameos in other series, including "Arrested Development,quot; and the lively "Family Guy."

Born in Detroit, Lipton finally moved to New York to pursue a career as an artist, appearing in plays and soap operas. He joined the cast of soap "The Guiding Light,quot; in 1952, and later became a writer on the series.

Lipton continued writing for other soaps, serving as lead writer for some, including "Another World," and wrote and produced for Broadway. In the late 1970s, he began producing television specials, including several that featured comedy legend Bob Hope.

However, he was best known for "Inside the Actors Studio,quot;, which continued in Bravo until 2018, before moving on to Ovation TV, with Lipton aside, and the program employing rotating hosts. (The Actors School is now affiliated with Pace University).

The television program was nominated for 20 Emmys during Lipton's career. The Actors Studio was originally founded by director Elia Kazan as a workshop for artists.

