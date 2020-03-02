James Harden roasted on Twitter for allegedly shitting his pants during the basketball game

%MINIFYHTML27507049c6b517c55e03406deddeb13711% %MINIFYHTML27507049c6b517c55e03406deddeb13712%

Fans are convinced that the Houston Rockets player accidentally got dirty during a game against Boston Celtics after the photos show a mysterious stain on the athlete's pants.

James harden You may have pressed too hard during a game between the Houston Rockets and the Boston Celtics. It is believed that the professional basketball player is shitting his pants during the game on Saturday, February 29 at night.

At one point in the first half, the escort, who was fighting stomach flu before the game, was seen lying on the ground with a mysterious stain on his pants. After the screenshot of the moment spread online, fans couldn't help speculating that it had accidentally got dirty.

"Photographic evidence of the #Celtics made James Harden poop," said one. Another commented: "It seems that James Harden has shitted his pants, ladies and gentlemen." A third user posed a question: "Who made Harden poop himself?"

James Harden is roasted on Twitter for allegedly shitting his pants.

Others published memes and made fun of the alleged shameful incident. "James Harden couldn't wait to defecate again," roasted one of the 30-year-old athletes. "James Harden fucks his pants to honor Paul Pierce, who attended tonight's game. I rarely see today's superstars show respect for legends of the past like this. Awesome!" someone tweeted sarcastically.

James has not responded to speculation, but he would not be the first athlete to have broken his pants. In 2015, the Florida corridor Adam Lane He showed a suspicious stain on the back of his pants. Since the game was played on an artificial surface, many believed that they shitted their pants instead of trapping mud or dirt. Some of the Florida assistants were later seen helping Adam cover his ass while leaving the field.

In the meantime, Paul Pierce He recently admitted that he needed a wheelchair in the tunnel after a game of the NBA Finals in 2008 because he really wanted to go to the bathroom. "I have a confession to make: I had to go to the bathroom," he said in June 2019.

During the infamous incident over 11 years ago, Paul was taken off the court and placed in a wheelchair where he was taken to the locker room after he fell clutching his knee. He, however, quickly recovered from the tunnel and returned to the game. This led to speculation that he had already defecated before he was taken off the field.