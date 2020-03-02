James Franco calls two women accusing him of sexual exploitation & # 39; hungry for attention & # 39;

Wenn

The star of & # 39; Disaster Artist & # 39; He responds to a lawsuit filed in October by his two former acting students, who claim that the actor eliminated the security guards while filming an oral sex scene for the 2015 film & # 39; The Long Home & # 39 ;.

James Franco He has applauded two former students who accused him of sexual exploitation in his acting school. Months after Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal filed a lawsuit against him, the "127 hours"Star broke his silence about the new accusations, labeling the two women as" hungry for attention. "

In a legal statement he presented, the Academy Award nominated actor argued: "While the salacious accusations in the complaint have been an excellent forage for the tabloids, they are also false and inflammatory, legally unfounded and incorrectly presented in the form of a Class action largely to gain as much publicity as possible. "

The founder of the now closed Studio 4 accused Tither-Kaplan and Gaal of using the #MeToo and Times Up movements in an attempt to "stain" their reputation. "This lawsuit is a parody of justice and the culmination of a meritless campaign that has unfairly tarnished the hard earned reputation of a decent man," said his written objection.

Address Tither-Kaplan's complaints about the oral sex scene in the 2015 movie "The long home"Franco's statement noted," the cast director and others involved with those films have confirmed that all actresses, including Tither-Kaplan, were aware of the nude scenes ahead of time, which constantly verified that the actresses they felt comfortable, that they signed nude exemptions, and that nobody, including Tither-Kaplan, complained. "

Tither-Kaplan and Gaal were among the five women who accused Franco of inappropriate sexual behavior in 2018. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Tither-Kaplan detailed his behavior when they worked together. "I feel that there was an abuse of power, and there was a culture of exploitation of women who are not celebrities, and a culture of replaceable women," he said.

The couple filed a lawsuit against the Hollywood star in October 2019. They claimed that Franco, along with other teachers and instructors in Studio 4, became involved in "inappropriate and sexually charged behavior" towards the students, and created "an environment of harassment and sexual violence. " exploitation."

In 2018, Franco addressed the accusations when he appeared in "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"He said:" In my life, I take pride in taking responsibility for the things I have done. I have to do that to maintain my well-being. I do it every time I know that there is something wrong or that it has to be changed, I make sure to do it. "