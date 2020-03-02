Jack Grealish hopes to be fit for Aston Villa vs Leicester after a worry about injuries | Soccer news

Home Sports Jack Grealish hopes to be fit for Aston Villa vs Leicester after...

Jack Grealish hopes to be fit for Aston Villa vs Leicester after a worry about injuries

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
Aston Villa expects Jack Grealish to be fit for his crucial Premier League visit to Leicester next Monday.

The captain of Villa seemed to be fighting towards the end of Sunday's final defeat for the Carabao Cup 2-1 against Manchester City.

Leicester vs A Villa

March 9, 2020, 7:00 pm

Live

However, Villa has confirmed that Sky sports news Grealish suffered cramps in both calves and will return to training with the rest of the first team on Tuesday.

