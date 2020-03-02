Israeli elections give Netanyahu an advantage, according to exit polls

JERUSALEM – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel had a significant advantage in his third electoral confrontation with former army chief Benny Gantz, and was on the cusp of an absolute parliamentary majority, exit polls showed Monday night.

If the polls confirm official statements, Netanyahu, who faces a two-week trial on corruption charges, could have the first opportunity to assemble a majority coalition and win a fifth record term in office.

%MINIFYHTML176487a28e094646f9f1cc73cc4c86f613% %MINIFYHTML176487a28e094646f9f1cc73cc4c86f614%

The Israeli exit polls have not been reliable, but the three main Israeli television networks gave Mr. Netanyahu 60 seats, one less than the majority in the 120-member Parliament. The actual results were expected to arrive for hours.

%MINIFYHTML176487a28e094646f9f1cc73cc4c86f615% %MINIFYHTML176487a28e094646f9f1cc73cc4c86f616%

But the projected result, with Mr. Netanyahu still absent from the 61 seats in Parliament that he would need to secure a new mandate, would lay the groundwork for a possible constitutional confrontation between the centers of political and judicial power in Israel.