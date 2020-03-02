Israeli elections give Netanyahu an advantage, according to exit polls

JERUSALEM – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel had a significant advantage in his third electoral confrontation with former army chief Benny Gantz, and was on the cusp of an absolute parliamentary majority, exit polls showed Monday night.
If the polls confirm official statements, Netanyahu, who faces a two-week trial on corruption charges, could have the first opportunity to assemble a majority coalition and win a fifth record term in office.
The Israeli exit polls have not been reliable, but the three main Israeli television networks gave Mr. Netanyahu 60 seats, one less than the majority in the 120-member Parliament. The actual results were expected to arrive for hours.
But the projected result, with Mr. Netanyahu still absent from the 61 seats in Parliament that he would need to secure a new mandate, would lay the groundwork for a possible constitutional confrontation between the centers of political and judicial power in Israel.
Since Mr. Netanyahu faces a serious crime, it is not clear whether the president, Reuven Rivlin, can legally invite him to form a government. The situation is unprecedented and the Supreme Court, perhaps with the hope that a third election will make the question moot, avoided ruling on the issue in January.
But it is almost certain that the court will now be asked to intervene, which will force its non-elected judges to choose between disqualifying an elected leader to take power or allowing a leader accused of bribery, fraud and abuse of trust to form A new government.
At a minimum, Mr. Netanyahu, Israel's oldest prime minister, could use the election result to reinforce his hand in negotiating a plea agreement.
A new term for Netanyahu would now not only challenge Israel's democratic system, which lacks the guiding rails that a constitution could provide.
It would also eliminate internal political impediments to annexing territory in the occupied West Bank, a measure backed by the Trump administration and considered illegal by the majority of the world.
And it would renew control of Netanyahu's ultra-Orthodox allies over matters of religion and state, affecting emotionally charged issues such as marriage and conversion that have torn apart the structure of Israeli society and created a gap between the country and the American liberal Jews.
Gantz had tried to rally the Israelis behind the rule of law.
He had also supported the annexation in principle, but with the important warning that he would not proceed with it outside a negotiated agreement with the Palestinians or without broad international support.
Although many said they feared their votes would not change anything, or expressed disgust at the evil of the campaign, the Israelis went to the polls for the third time in a year.
.
Special polling places were installed in outdoor tents for people in quarantine due to the new coronavirus, and the ranks were so long that election officials added two similar places later in the day and extended their hours of operation. Nearly 7,000 people in quarantine had voted before 7 p.m.
Gantz, who first entered politics a year ago after a distinguished military career, made basic integrity and decency the core of his campaign against Mr. Netanyahu.
He begged the Israelis to rescue their democracy, saying that even a limited advantage for Netanyahu in Parliament could mean the end of the rule of law and a dangerous fall towards autocracy. He accused Mr. Netanyahu of gangster-type tactics and of wanting to keep power at all costs.
But Netanyahu, 70, tried to divert attention from his legal problems and damage Gantz's image with undecided voters. Mr. Netanyahu publicly questioned Mr. Gantz's competence and mental stability, while his allies orchestrated harmful leaks about Mr. Gantz's character and announced a new investigation of his brief career in the private sector, and Mr.'s son Netanyahu, Yair, spread unsubstantiated rumors about Mr. Gantz personal life on Facebook and Twitter.
In a sordid chain of events, Mr. Gantz's chief strategist relieved himself of a rabbi and, in the process, denigrated his client. It turned out that the rabbi had been secretly recording his conversation. The tape ended in the nightly news last week.
The prime minister denied having intervened, but another recording showed that Netanyahu had been directly involved.
The uncontrolled and fierce machinations led Rivlin to offer an apology to the Israeli public on Monday morning.
"I have a bad sense, even a feeling of shame when I face you," he said when casting his vote in Jerusalem. "We just don't deserve this." "We do not deserve another terrible electoral campaign that declines to the point of filth."
Gantz sought to project calmness against Mr. Netanyahu's attacks. He acknowledged that he was not an experienced speaker, and explained his occasional verbal errors by pointing out that he had trouble hearing in an ear, like many military veterans, for firing a rifle.
But he was not too insecure to fight back. "So I don't talk like you," Mr. Gantz said last week, addressing Mr. Netanyahu. "What a thing. While taking acting classes in New York, I was defending this country.
Some voters said they had been rejected for the ugliness of Mr. Netanyahu's campaign and for the criminal charges against him.
"Bibi is corrupt and his campaign was dirty," said Rotem Cnaan, a 33-year-old merchant in Rehovot who said he generally votes for Likud, but did not participate in Monday's vote. "I can't hear his voice anymore, I can't stand his intonation, and his son Yair is simply shocking."
But Netanyahu loyalists said they saw him as a statesman of extraordinary gifts. "I am a great believer in Netanyahu," said Kobi Dadon, leader of a fire union, after voting in Jerusalem. “We have never had such a leader in Israel. We had Begin and Rabin, and he is of that caliber. ”
The tough campaign was the cornerstone of an unusually bitter year in Israeli politics. The provisional government of Mr. Netanyahu did not have the mandate to do significant expenses and political decisions, while politicians of all tendencies were distracted by consecutive electoral fights.
Although Netanyahu passed the record of David Ben Gurion, the first prime minister of Israel, to become the oldest head of government in the country, he also became the only acting prime minister accused of criminal charges. He was accused in November of offering political favors to media magnates in exchange for flattering coverage and expensive gifts.
The political arena also became increasingly devoid of significant debate as the campaign became a personality competition between Netanyahu and Gantz, who portrayed each other as, respectively, a waiting dictator and an incompetent politician.
There was much at stake for Israel's relations with the Palestinians, particularly in the light of the Trump administration's green light to Israel to begin annexing the West Bank territory.
Netanyahu was late to annex at the request of the White House, but promised right-wing voters that he would continue after the elections. Gantz also embraced Trump's plan, which greatly favors Israeli interests over Palestinians, but said he would not annex the West Bank territory unilaterally.
The Arab citizens of Israel, which represent about 20 percent of the population, showed unusual energy before Monday’s vote, believing that they finally had the opportunity to help overthrow Mr. Netanyahu, who has long taken advantage of the anti-Arab sentiment to gain the support of his right-wing Jewish base.
With a well-funded and energetic participation effort underway, the combined list of predominantly Arab parties known as the Joint List planned to win up to 15 or 16 seats. Now he has 13, a high watermark. A religious woman in the 15th position on the list hoped to become the first legislator with a hijab in the history of Israel.
Many Arab voters were also enraged by Trump's plan, widely known as the "Agreement of the Century," because it would legitimize Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, and give Israel full control of Jerusalem, which the Palestinians want as their capital. . and severely restrict the sovereignty of a proposed Palestinian state.
"I never believed that elections to Parliament could be beneficial for Arabs," said Yazeed Baloum, a 33-year-old construction contractor, after voting in the Arab city of Taybeh. "But Netanyahu's racism and incitement against us made me decide to vote, as well as the Agreement of the Century."