Is this flagship Android design leaked really better than the iPhone 12? – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLc5882fa75ec6e8c56af80c74553f84a111% %MINIFYHTMLc5882fa75ec6e8c56af80c74553f84a112%

It's been almost three years since Apple launched its first smartphone with a notch at the top of the screen, and it wasn't even the first company to launch a smartphone with a notch on the screen. That honor goes to LG, which launched a smartphone called V10 in 2015 that had a notch cut in the upper left corner of the screen. With that in mind, the notch has now been part of the smartphone design language for almost five years and yet some people still don't seem to accept it. Anyone who has used a smartphone with notch knows that it really is not a big problem. At first, you may focus on it, but after a while it becomes part of the user experience and you don't even notice it. Anyway, nothing of importance is ever shown on the top edge of the screen, apart from any icon or indicator that may appear in the status bar. It goes without saying that all these elements move on both sides of the notch in notched phones, so nothing of importance is ever lost.

Still, there will always be people who hate this particular smartphone screen design, and 2020 is proving to be a year they should enjoy. Why? Because all Android phone manufacturers who had blatantly stolen the notch design of Apple's iPhone X are now stealing the design of the Samsung Galaxy S10. We have already discussed that drilling design is really no better than a notch in terms of user experience, but many people seem to prefer it because it removes less physical space from the screen. Now, one of the most anticipated iconic Android phones of the year has just leaked, and has one of the biggest holes we've seen. Is it really better than the notch that Apple will reuse again in its next smartphones of the iPhone 12 series? We'll see.

%MINIFYHTMLc5882fa75ec6e8c56af80c74553f84a113% %MINIFYHTMLc5882fa75ec6e8c56af80c74553f84a114%

The smartphone shown at the top of this publication is the Huawei P30 Pro. It was launched last year and although it is not available for sale through traditional channels in the United States, it is quite popular in the eastern markets. It is also one of the most powerful smartphones that exist at the moment, and has one of the best cameras ever used on a phone.

%MINIFYHTMLc5882fa75ec6e8c56af80c74553f84a115% %MINIFYHTMLc5882fa75ec6e8c56af80c74553f84a116%

With that in mind, it is no mystery why the successor of the phone has been receiving a lot of attention. Huawei has already confirmed that it will present the new P40 Pro along with the rest of its P40 line at the end of March, although it has not done anything official in regards to the new design of the phone. That said, nothing remains a secret for a long time these days and Evan Blass has already leaked the design of the P40 Pro.

It's a smart phone in general and we can't wait to see how impressive that new four-lens camera system is, but look at the selfie camera in the upper left corner of the screen. The phone has a huge oblong hole in the screen thanks to two large front camera sensors, which means that the entire part of the screen is completely unusable. Here's a better look at the design in an alleged live image of the P40 Pro that has just leaked Baidu:

Now, let's take a look at the leaked design of the iPhone 12 that we have seen again and again, which retains the notch of the current line of Apple's iPhone 11:

Then, I ask again: is the design of the new Huawei P40 Pro really better or worse than the notch that people still complain about the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones that will be released this September? If you ask us, it doesn't matter if a part of the screen is missing in the middle of the top edge or in the corner. And as we said before, it is also not a big problem considering the fact that any important element of the user interface that can be displayed in those areas obviously moves to the side of the notch or hole.

The bottom line is that any of the solutions is perfectly fine, so choose the one you prefer. Until smartphone manufacturers discover how to mass-produce phones with hidden front sensors behind active screen areas, we will continue to see both designs on popular phones such as the P40 Pro and the iPhone 12.

Image source: Karlis Dambrans / Shutterstock