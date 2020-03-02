Investors invest $ 2.5 billion in Waymo to develop driverless car technology – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The former Google autonomous vehicle project is becoming a more autonomous business by incorporating it into its first investors in addition to its corporate parent.

Waymo has secured $ 2.25 billion from a group of investors led by Silver Lake and the Investment Board of the Canada Pension Plan to help the company continue to develop its autonomous driving technology for its transportation service and a truck division recently launched.

Other investors in the deal announced Monday include Mubadala Investment Company, auto parts manufacturers Magna International, venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and AutoNation, the largest chain of car dealers in the US. UU.

Until now, Waymo had relied exclusively on the deep pockets of its parent company, Alphabet, which also contributed to the investment of $ 2.25 billion.

The infusion of money from new investors marks the biggest step of Waymo until the eventual departure of Alphabet. That is something analysts have speculated will eventually happen once the technology of their autonomous car is advanced enough to start generating significant revenue.

Waymo CEO John Krafcik said a split "has always been on the road map,quot; during a conference call with journalists on Monday. "We consider this investment as another validation of what we are doing," Krafcik said. He refused to reveal how much Waymo is being valued by investors, but said the company is still in talks to raise even more money.

Alphabet does not disclose specific information about Waymo's financial performance, but instead groups its results with a group of other projects and high-risk companies known as "Other bets." That division lost $ 4.8 billion last year in revenue of only $ 659 million.

But analysts think Waymo could become a goldmine because it is considered the leader in the race to build robotic cars that could eventually eliminate the need for humans behind the wheel and revolutionize the way people move.

So far, however, Waymo is only operating a small transportation service in the Phoenix area, although it still plans to expand to other parts of the US. UU. And finally, also internationally.

