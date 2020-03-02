Inside the new world of Jennifer Garner

Well versed in what is due and should not talk about your good friend Jennifer Garner, Victor Garber attached to the company's line. "He's a great guy and they're friends," the Alias alum said We weekly last September businessman John miller. "They are good friends,quot;.
It is, of course, a rather rude underestimate of the relationship between the actress, 47, and the CEO and president of the CaliGroup holding company, a company focused on, as its site says, "use technology to transform the restaurant and retail industries. " Garber, himself, was a little more detailed in May, saying that the couple was very good: "The wonderful thing is that they are taking their time and are simply enjoying each other's company."
But if Garner wants to keep hiding the details of the romance a year after it was released, well, she has her reasons.
Legally single for the first time in more than 13 years, after the official dissolution of his marriage to Ben AffleckGarner has maintained the union with his divorced partner, 41, so fiercely undercover that they are sometimes subject to rumors of rupture.
The couple, who shares five children with each other, has relaxed a stable and cheerful relationship, a source recently told E! News. "Jen still sees John and seems happy with things in their relationship," the source said. "John is a good normal guy who is in a similar situation with raising children while they divorce. They have done what they have and enjoy being together."
But if people would like to guess otherwise, it would be fine. Because the actress has already gone out in public and, frankly, it was not so much fun.
It all started when she and Scott Foley he ended his marriage of two and a half years in 2003 among persistent rumors with which he had a love affair Alias co-star Michael Vartan"A claim that both resolutely denied."
"No one else was involved," Foley said. TV guide (by Ew) in October 2003. "Jennifer became a great celebrity. She became a great star, and she deserved everything she had. There was no other relationship, there was no infidelity, nothing. People get divorced, you know?"
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
But with that experience in mind, when she and Affleck fell in love while filming the 2003 superhero movie RecklessThey did what they could to deter media attention. Except for some outings in October 2004 to see Affleck's beloved Boston Red Sox play in the World Series, they stuck to the dates in their respective homes and places that they could be sure would not attract cameras. The Oscar winner, who had just finished his years as publicized as half of the phenomenon known as "Bennifer,quot; (an experience that he compared to the "melting pot with flash,quot;), was very happy to please Garner's privacy boost.
By the time they walked together on a red carpet, Affleck had already proposed, according to reports, on Garner's 33rd birthday in 2005, and did a quick job of marriage, organizing an especially private destination event in the Turks and Caicos Islands that June, confirming their representatives to Persons then, "They are married and expect their first child."
Naturally the arrival of Violet, 14, followed by Seraphina, 11 and finally Samuel, 8 years old, did little to stop the curiosity that accompanies any celebrity couple.
Avik Gilboa / WireImage.com
"Well, there was a solid decade where there were at least five or six cars, and easily up to 15 or 20 on weekends, outside my home at all times," Garner said. CBS this morning Last July "And looking back, I really feel the stress. I could really cry, talking about it."
Finally she joined Halle Berry in successfully asking California lawmakers to enact more severe sanctions for photographers who harassed children but, as he admitted David Tennant makes a podcast with …, sit with her Camping Cost your first podcast, the problem has not disappeared miraculously.
"Today I was picking up my children and there were seven or eight of them and they got too close to the school and the school principal was outside with me and I said: & # 39; They are getting cheeky & # 39; and he said: & # 39; I will call the police & # 39; ", he recalled during the interview last March. "But that was today, all these years after it happened. "
Resigned to the fact that she cannot completely erase the problem, "You can't prepare the way for your son, prepare your son for the way," he told Tennant. "It's something like & # 39; Okay, this is part of our lives. It is what it is and there are good and bad things about having parents who are actors and let's list and talk about how to deal with them & # 39; why not I can make him go. "
Nor has attention on her love life disappeared, with those who have long supported the affable star to find romance again eager to know every detail. But while his two-year presence on Instagram has shown that he's not afraid to share aspects of his personal life (come share your In-N-Out with Ina Garten, stay for your simulated cooking show that you shouldn't miss), don't expect a Miller cameo soon.
"What I think I've learned is that scrutiny in your private life puts pressure on something to happen," Garner said in CBS this morning last year. "You feel the pressure to hurry up and get married, because you think that will end with the & # 39; are they engaged? Isn't that so? & # 39; And that is also true in reverse. If there are signs of problems, if the Tabloids decide there are problems, you can create problems. "
As such, a source told E! News that she is "determined,quot; to keep her relationship with Miller "private and for themselves." Although she and the father of two, who finalized their own divorce from the violinist Caroline campbell, they have been knowing each other since mid-2018, having entered the orbits of the other due to a few shared friends, neither of them is interested in having a public romance, says the source, noting that Garner is "keeping things secret by leaving with and seeing him in private places. He likes being with him and doing it the way he wants. "
John Salangsang / BFA / REX / Shutterstock; Ringo Chiu / ZUMA Wire
That means going out together to enjoy a fall 2018 presentation of Dear Evan Hansen in Los Angeles and making plans for a vacation getaway, but still prioritizing Christmas with Affleck for the sake of their children. the Triple border star, single again after a failed attempt at reconciliation with former Lindsay Shookus, has continued to emphasize his relationship with Garner in the months since his divorce was completed
"When someone is the mother of your children, they will be the most important central person in your life and that's good," he said during an appearance in Today last year.
GAL / BACKGRID
And Garner clearly feels the same, joining Affleck for family vacations and important outings, such as when the Red Sox faced the Dodgers in the World Series. "His first priority is his children and that hasn't changed since he met John," a source tells E! News. "She protects them and their well-being. That is first and foremost for her."
Still, as they move toward the two-year mark in their union, she is undoubtedly excited about where things are going with the Stanford Law graduate. "Jen is very happy with John but she is not getting too far ahead," says the source. "She has just finished her divorce and finally closes in a very emotionally exhausting period of time."
Either way, do not expect to see any future milestone reach the social media page that launched, in part, to promote Once Upon a Farm and now has more than seven and a half million followers as followers.
Garner would rather use his page to promote everything that happens in his life, such as his days at his uncle's farm, Locust Grove, Oklahoma, which he bought to grow blueberries, kale, and mixed persimmons in each Once Upon a package. Farm "If I had any idea how happy I would make my mother part of the life of this small farm, I would have done it ten times," he said. CBS this morning. (The company was recently approved by WIC in Florida and its home state of West Virginia, a milestone Garner praised as "a big step and something that makes me very happy and proud.")
While 2018 saw his return to action stardom with the thriller Mint along with a movement back to the small screen, thanks to its role in CampingIt is her life as an entrepreneur and ambassador for Save the Children, the organization that offers support for children in developing countries and areas of the United States, that really feeds her soul.
"I want to continue doing what I am doing," he told her. Persons. "I want to say that my wish list is really to see in the next presidential debates: to make them talk about poor children in the United States and make that part of the conversation. It would be out of me. If we are talking about how to improve life for the children of our country, who costs them the most? That would be a good thing.
Somewhere there he manages to be a mother dedicated to her children, a job that makes it seem as easy as possible, whether she proudly puts on the 12-foot scarf that Seraphina knitted for her birthday or helps sell cookies from Girl Scouts "I think they think of me as capable and capable of handling things as necessary," he told E! News from his little tribe. Although he admits that keeping everything together is not as elegant as it seems.
Vince Flores / startraksphoto.com
"You don't balance it, that's the truth," he said. Vanity fair& # 39; s Krista Smith of the elusive juggling act of working life at the second annual Founders Fair of the magazine last April. "You don't really balance it. You balance in pieces, or you balance in … um, you just don't do it. Right now I'm in production, it's all about production. If I'm not in production, I'm with my children. If I exercise , it's a crazy hour in the morning. "
And if you find time to act a little there, that's great too. "What I like is when someone nice likes Reese, he gives me a complete thing and says: & # 39; Do you want to be in this? & # 39; I'm lazy that way, I think," he admitted to Tennant. "I am really raising three children and if I can escape and work a little, hallelujah."
In general, it is a completely different image to the "year of wine,quot; in which he embarked following his separation from Affleck. A time when he managed to balance a prosperous career with school dropouts and gardening sessions in the backyard with his children, but still relying on a little humor to spend the most difficult nights.
"When I can't sleep, and I'm not someone who normally has that problem, but I've really done it in the last year, and I need something to turn off my brain, it's been Tina Fey Y Amy Poehler", shared with Vanity fair in 2016. "God bless those girls."
Now his list of thanks includes a career full of acting commitments, spokesperson work and his growing company, a co-nurturing relationship that is miraculously harmonious and a thriving romance.
"They are happy to see each other when they can," a source told E! News. "There is not much pressure to do it more than it is. He respects the seriousness with which she takes her role as a mother and always puts her children first. Both have had a positive impact on each other."
Basically, these days, everything is emerging Garner. "She is excited to go out with John and be with someone so wonderful," another source told E! News. "Going out with him is the icing on the cake of his life so full."
(Originally published on October 24, 2019 at 3 a.m. PT)
