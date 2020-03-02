Inside Actors Studio Host James Lipton Dead at 93

Hollywood mourns the loss of James lipton.

%MINIFYHTML7e04754b6d63e0743fcaf39a3afd522311% %MINIFYHTML7e04754b6d63e0743fcaf39a3afd522312%

The creator and host of the successful Bravo series Within the study of actors has died, his wife Kedakai Turner confirmed to The Hollywood reporter.

According to Kedakai, James died at his home in Manhattan on Monday morning because of bladder cancer. I was 93 years old.

Many pop culture fans will remember James's work with Within the study of actors, which was created to serve as a master class for the students of the Actors Studio Drama School. It later became one of the longest running series of the cable.

"#JamesLipton was a warm and meticulous man with a great appreciation of the arts and a perverse sense of humor. It was Bravo's face that gave us unique interviews with a lot of superstars. He was always very kind to me," Andy Cohen shared in Twitter. "When he discovered how much I love Diana Ross, he insisted on taking me to see her in concert."